SWEENY — City Council, which in an earlier budget workshop debated whether to give city workers pay raises, settled on a 2.5 percent increase across the board after discussing multiple options.
The police department’s struggles with hiring and keeping police officers had a major influence on the decision made during Thursday night’s City Council workshop.
Sweeny Police Chief John Barnard said the city needs to become more competitive with surrounding departments and the county pay grades.
“Two are actively looking, they just have not yet found someone that will pick them up,” Barnard said of the state of his staffing.
If those officers leave, he will have trouble hiring replacements because he can offer a starting pay of only $16 an hour, he said.
Council members agreed the wages police officers earn needed to be raised in order to be competitive with surrounding areas, but the city is not legally allowed to offer raises to one department without also distributing equal raises to the other departments.
Councilman Brian Brooks reiterated his objection from the earlier budget workshop to offering any raises since the work of some departments is not satisfactory, he said. His desire it to award raises on merit, bypassing workers who who leave unfinished and sloppy jobs, Brooks said.
The council discussed ways of avoiding the issue in future years by changing the starting pay level for different departments or implementing annual performance awards.
Councilman John Rambo didn’t like the idea of basing pay on performance evaluations since they can be biased, he said.
The preliminary budget is scheduled for approval at the September city council meeting.
