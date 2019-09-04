QUINTANA — After years of preparation and construction, Freeport LNG shipped the first liquified natural gas commissioning cargo for Train 1 on Quintana Island on Tuesday, the company said in a news release.
The LNG Jurojin, an almost 140,000-ton tanker vessel, took about 150,000 cubic meters of LNG commissioning cargo from the Freeport LNG terminal Tuesday afternoon, according to information from the news release and marinetraffic.com. The company could not comment on where the shipment is going, a representative said.
“This first cargo loading is another significant step that gets us one step closer towards our start of commercial operations which is anticipated later this month,” Freeport LNG founder, chairman and CEO Michael Smith said in the release.
It was fewer than 45 days from the time the company introduced cargo gas to its liquefaction facilities to when it loaded the first cargo, Smith said in the release.
Train 2 is advancing pre-commissioning to support it going in-service in January, the release states, and Train 3 is nearing completion to support going in-service in May.
In May, the U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission granted the company permission last May to construct and put into operation its liquefied natural gas Train 4, the final installment of its LNG export plant on Quintana Island, The Facts previously reported.
Construction on three processing units, commonly known as trains because of their locomotive-like appearance, to liquefy then export natural gas internationally began in November 2014.
The terminal started LNG import operations in June 2008 before switching to exporting and began LNG export operations in 2019.
The company has 20-year tolling agreements, promising Brazoria County some economic benefit for decades into the future, and the companies will pay for the capacity whether they use it or not, The Facts previously reported.
Also Tuesday, the company announced Total Holdings S.A.S. as the newest customer of its liquefaction.
Total announced it has completed its takeover of Toshiba Corp.’s LNG portfolio, including its 20-year, 2.2 million-ton per annum tolling agreement commencing upon commercial operation of Freeport LNG’s Train 3, the release states.
“We are excited to welcome Total to our project,” Smith said in the release. “Total is a proven leader in the LNG industry with decades of experience. Total joins Freeport’s exceptional customer line-up and together we will make US LNG available throughout the world.”
While residents might have seen the large, yellow ship when it arrived in Freeport on Friday, officials don’t expect Freeport LNG operations to impact surrounding areas.
The company considers itself part of the community, Freeport LNG President Sig Cornelius previously told The Facts.
“Certainly, Freeport LNG has always prided itself on being a great corporate citizen,” he said.
Cornelius said he thinks people will realize quickly that liquefied natural gas operations are very clean and benign.
“In many respects, people might not even know we’re there besides the fact that it is a very large facility,” Cornelius said.
