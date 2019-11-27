FREEPORT — In the spirit of giving back for Thanksgiving, The Freedom House of Freeport will host its annual Super Feast for anyone who wishes to attend.
The feast will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at Freeport Riverplace, 733 Mystery Harbor Lane and consist of a traditional feast of ham, turkey, dressing and other side dishes and desserts.
The feast was hosted by the city of Freeport for many years when, in 2017, the duties were taken over by The Freedom House.
“I wanted to take it over because people count on it every year,” Freedom House Pastor Ernie Hutchings said. “It’s been going on for quite a few years now; it’s some folks’ only place to go for Thanksgiving. When I heard it wasn’t going to happen anymore, I had to take over.”
The feast is open to anyone who wants a Thanksgiving meal, Hutchings said.
“The feast is at no cost to anybody,” Hutchings said. “We have many supporters who donate and volunteers. It’s a very big, well-oiled machine.”
Hutchings believes strongly in serving the community. He runs a meal service from his church.
“I have a soup kitchen on Wednesdays and Fridays at the church; we really believe in feeding people,” he said. “We have a food pantry, too. It was natural for us to step in and take the Super Feast over.”
Although the city no longer hosts the feast, it is still a big sponsor.
“The city supports it every year. They’re a tremendous supporter of what we’re doing,” Hutchings said. “We couldn’t do it without the city.”
The church wants to provide a good meal and fellowship for families who attend.
“We just want to be a blessing this year,” organizer Stephanie Blackstock said. “We fed over 1,200 people last year, and we’re just really excited for people to come from all walks of life and visit with each other.”
Although the meal is free, Blackstock doesn’t want that to deter anyone.
“I know some people have that mentality where they think, ‘I’m not looking for a handout’ or ‘I don’t want to go to the free thing,’ but this feast is really just meant to bring people together, because some people don’t have time to cook, but they can still come and enjoy a Thanksgiving dinner,” she said.
Delivery is available to the homebound. Register by calling Kevin Clark at 979-285-8350.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.