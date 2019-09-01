CLUTE
Drainage district directors propose rate
The public is invited to share their opinions on the fiscal year 2019-2020 tax rate presented at the meeting Tuesday, according to the Velasco Drainage District agenda.
In the previous meeting, the proposed 2020 budget was reviewed by the board. This includes a maintenance and operations budget of $6,940,000 and debt budget of $386,747.50, according to meeting documents. The board will consider approval at the upcoming meeting, the agenda states.
The board will also discuss employee salaries, according to the agenda, and continue to review Hurricane Harvey litigation and the One-Call System.
The meeting begins at 2 p.m. Tuesday in the boardroom at 915 Stratton Ridge Road, Clute.
To see the full agenda, visit clutetexas.gov/.
FREEPORT
Council to propose property tax rate
The Freeport tax property rate will be 62.8 cents to every $100 of appraised land value for fiscal year 2019-20, as reported previously by The Facts. This is the same rate as last year.
Council will propose the fiscal budget at the hearing, according to the agenda.
The fiscal budget proposed will be about $25 million with about $1.5 set to improve sewage issues, as previously reported by The Facts.
The public is welcome to attend these meetings and voice their opinions on the proposed tax rate and budget.
The meeting is set to begin at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the municipal courtroom at Freeport City Hall, 200 W. Second St.
To see the full agenda, visit www.freeport.tx.us/.
LAKE JACKSON
Council might adopt tax rate, budget
Lake Jackson City Council will consider adopting their proposed tax rate and budget at their meeting Tuesday, according to the agenda.
The tax rate will increase for the first time in 11 years to cover the voter-approved bond payments from 2016, The Facts previously reported.
The 1.3-cent increase would bring the property tax rate from 33.52 cents per $100 of property value to 34.82 cents per $100 of property value. It is 6.41 percent greater than the effective tax rate, which is the rate that would bring in the same revenue for properties on the tax rolls for both years, the agenda states.
The council will also consider amending a code to comply with House Bill 3167, which places a 30-day approval time frame on county and municipal land development applications, according to the agenda.
The meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the council chambers of City Hall, 25 Oak Drive.
To see the full agenda, visit lakejackson-tx.gov.
Planning Commission to examine new law
The Lake Jackson Planning Commission will review an ordinance to comply with House Bill 3167, which places a 30-day approval time frame on county and municipal land development applications, according to the agenda.
Their meeting is at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the council chambers of City Hall, 25 Oak Drive.
Also at Wednesday’s meeting, the commission will review a landscape and site plan for La Quinta Inn & Suites in Lake Jackson Town Center at a private drive on Winding Way, the agenda states.
To see the full agenda, visit lakejackson-tx.gov.
