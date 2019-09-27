LAKE JACKSON
Many old-fashioned methods are giving way to digitalization. At A.P. Beutel Elementary School, digitalization helped accomplish in one day what usually takes more than a week.
Brazosport ISD Superintendent Danny Massey invited EyeSpy 20/20 to the school to show its digital vision screening system and test each student’s eyes, the company’s Leonard Merrell said.
“This is really an electronic eye chart,” he said.
The students use a computer mouse and a screen to play games, including matching shapes, to test their vision. Parent volunteers proctored the tests set up on laptops in a Beutel classroom Wednesday.
The screening program can be used instead of the old eye chart that has been used for about 150 years, Merrell said.
EyeSpy is a part of the nonprofit VisionQuest, which is dedicated to the early detection of vision disorders and preventable blindness in children, according to its website. The technology was developed by CloudScaper about 17 years ago, Merrell said.
Along with determining whether a child needs further vision testing, EyeSpy tests for visual acuity, color-blindness and depth perception, he said.
One of the most important things the digital screening tests for is amblyopia, which can lead to blindness in the affected eye but is preventable, Merrell said.
Vision screening is state-mandated for prekindergarten, kindergarten, first grade, third grade, fifth grade and seventh grade, District Health Services Coordinator Molly James said. It’s done early in the school year because that can prevent vision-related learning disabilities, she said.
Though they tested all the Beutel students with EyeSpy on Wednesday, the method is not yet state-approved, James said. That means all of the children also will be tested by the traditional eye chart this year, she said.
The program could expand to other campuses in the district in the future, James said.
Principal Laura Morris has spent 26 years at elementary schools, she said. Usually, testing students’ eyes takes a week to a week and a half, she said, adding the EyeSpy software the whole school in one day.
Either way it is done, vision screening is very important for children, Morris said. Impaired vision can interfere with the learning process and have a big impact, she said.
Sometimes kids struggle seeing and don’t know why or just think their impaired vision is normal, Morris said.
“It just makes learning more difficult,” James said.
EyeSpy provided the school with the student data Thursday morning and it will be available to parents, she said. Any students who failed the testing will be referred to optometrists, James said.
