As a slew of people continue testing positive, Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta expects to continue seeing a spike in the number of positive cases.
“Now we are over a hundred and we will probably hit 200 in a short time,” Sebesta said. “At this rate, it will be a week or so, probably.”
The judge continues to preach on the seriousness of the virus.
“Folks know what they need to do and they just need to do it,” Sebesta said.
Of the positive results, 15 people have fully recovered and been released from self-isolation — including five each announced Tuesday and Wednesday — and there has been one death.
Among the 14 testing positive Wednesday were people spanning in age from their 20s to 100-plus, according to the news release.
A Rosharon man in his 40s was hospitalized while a Pearland man and woman in their 20s and a Manvel woman in her 20s are under home isolation. The Pearland and Manvel women did not contract the virus via travel, while the Pearland man’s case was suspected to be travel-related.
The condition of another Manvel women in her 20s, an Angleton man in his 40s, an Alvin man in his 30s, a Freeport woman in her 60s, a Pearland man in his 60s, a Freeport man in his 40s, a Rosharon woman in her 20s, a Rosharon man in his 50s and another Rosharon man in his 40s were unknown and still under investigation, Sebesta said.
Pearland, Brazoria County’s most populated city, now has more than a third of the county’s positive cases with 42 people infected through Wednesday’s announcement.
A Facebook Live conference to update the county will be announced this morning to take place this afternoon, Sebesta said.
Jones Creek updates residents on COVID
The Village of Jones Creek has effectively shut down all public parks in efforts to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, Marshal William Tidwell said.
A Jones Creek resident has offered to make handmade cloth masks for adults and children, he said. If interested, send a text to 979-292-6393 or call City Hall at 979-233-2700.
Convenience stores and Dollar General will remain open but with blues boxes placed on the floor to maintain social distancing, the marshal said.
Stephen F. Austin Elementary will offer Meals on the Move from 10:30 to 11 a.m. weekdays. Parents can pick up without a student present, Tidwell said.
Sweeny conducting CITY business virtually
The city of Sweeny is conducting business as usual, but council meetings are being done semi-virtually, allowing residents to tune in to regular meetings without having to leave their homes.
This is being done through Windstream, which provides Sweeny’s telephone and similar services, City Manager Reese Cook said.
“They gave us an HD meeting, basically a conference call,” Cook said.
Sweeny City Council members attended a meeting March 19 in person because of necessary agenda items, Cook said, but that meant only nine people were present.
Everybody was situated around the room to be kept separate from each other. Residents were able to call in to a provided phone number, and they were on speaker phone with the council members, Cook said. Seven people called into the meeting, he said.
April’s meeting will be conducted the same way, he said. The phone number and meeting ID will be published on the meeting agenda, which will be posted to the city website and social media, Cook said.
Other city business goes on as usual, Cook said. The lobby of City Hall is closed, but the drive-thru is open, he said.
“What I’ve heard and talked to with the council and the mayor, we’ve been pretty happy with the response in Sweeny with all of this,” Cook said. “Residents are staying at home. It’s a little disheartening to see the — we don’t have people out, because you normally see people hustling and bustling around town, but they are following the guidelines and staying at home.”
UTMB releases testing STATS FROM ACROSS SYSTEM
Of the 2,159 patients to have been under care with UTMB Health since March 13, 155 people have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a news release from the hospital system. UTMB has campuses in League City, Clear Lake, Angleton and Galveston.
The update also stated 15 patients were awaiting results of their tests. The hospitals were treating 12 people carrying the disease as of 7 a.m. Wednesday, according to the release.
COUNTY’S Crime victim candlelight vigil postponed
The Brazoria County District Attorney’s Office will not have the silver anniversary of its annual candlelight vigil in commemoration of National Crime Victims’ Rights Week, Chief Crime Victim Coordinator Joshua Collins said.
The event, originally scheduled for April 22, planned to use small solar lights rather than the traditional candles to honor and support those whose lives were affected by crime.
The 25th annual gathering will take place a later date once the COVID-19 pandemic concludes, Collins said.
