The fourth COVID-19 related death inside prison walls was one of 31 people Brazoria County announced to test positive for COVID-19 Friday.
This is the second-highest daily total and includes mostly nursing facility residents and inmates.
The Scott Unit inmate to die was in his 60s, the only Scott unit inmate announced to have tested positive Friday and the first death from that facility, according to county data.
“We hate having any deaths and we hate to see it,” Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta said.
Amongst the 16 cases inside of prison, Rosharon’s Stringfellow unit had the highest total in confinement with nine cases, two in their 70s, three in their 60s and four in their 50s.
Brazoria’s Clemens unit added two inmates in their 20s and 30s while the Terrell Unit in Rosharon had two inmates in their 60s and another in his 50s test positive.
The Pearland Windsong Care Center added eight residents to become sick from COVID-19, Sebesta said.
Outside of prisons or facilities, two Pearland men and a woman in their 50s, a Danbury man in his 20s and an Angleton woman in her 30s also came back positive for COVID-19.
Hillcrest Village had its first case with a woman in her 60s, according to county data.
“No community is immune from this virus,” Sebesta said.
With six reported recoveries, the county is up to 325 people who have gotten over the virus, though county officials believe the number could be higher due to a lack of communication with the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.
“The recoveries are probably much higher than we are reporting,” Sebesta said. “The TDCJ isn’t the easiest to contact.”
Unlike the majority of the cases, county health officials are not in direct communication with inmates and are unaware of their status until the agency reports to them, Sebesta said.
The county has had 644 residents to test positive with 310 remaining active. Nine people with COVID-19 have died.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.
Brazosport ISD pushes up graduation CEREMONY date
Brazosport ISD rescheduled its graduation ceremonies to be as early and include as many students as possible.
The ceremonies will now be at 7:30 p.m. May 29 for Brazosport High School and 7:30 p.m. May 30 for Brazoswood High, both at Hopper Field, Superintendent Danny Massey said in a written statement. They were previously scheduled for June 5 and June 6, respectively.
Brazos Success Academy’s ceremony will now be 9:30 a.m. May 30 at Exporter Baseball Field, he said.
“This change will also allow students who are leaving for the armed forces to participate in the ceremony,” Massey said.
Social distancing will be maintained, and graduates will be provided with four tickets for guests to attend the ceremonies at Hopper Field, he said. Attendees must complete health questionnaires before attending, and guests are welcome to wear face masks, he said. Friends and family members without tickets will be able to view the ceremonies via a live broadcast on the district’s social media, Massey said.
“We apologize for limiting guests and the sudden date change, but we are responding to the Governor’s changes yesterday,” Massey said. “We are very excited that our students will be able to celebrate graduation ceremonies with their friends and family.”
SPCA to give out pet food
The SPCA of Brazoria County will have a drive-thru pet food and supply distribution from 9 to 11 a.m. today, at the SPCA building, 141 Canna Lane, Lake Jackson. They will also distribute from 12 to 2 p.m. at the SPCA Re-tail store, 515 W. Second St., Freeport.
Residents must stay in their vehicles and pop the trunk to receive the food. People can receive one bag per household after filling out a short information sheet, SPCA board President Beate Damm said.
At the same time, the SPCA will also have a low-cost vaccine clinic. An animal and ID are required for the vaccinations. Microchipping will be available for $15, dog and cat vaccines will be available for $10 each. Rabies vaccines will not be available, but DHPP and Bordetella vaccines will be available for dogs over 8 weeks old and FVRCP vaccines will be available for cats over 8 weeks old.
“Everything is first come first serve,” Damm said. “If we run out at the shelter, we won’t go to Freeport. We are giving away the food to support our community and keep pets in homes and out of the shelter.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.