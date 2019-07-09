CLUTE — Brazosport ISD is taking nominations to add more accomplished alumni to its Wall of Fame. Those selected will join the politicians, medical professionals, business people and board members who have earned the honor since 2007.
“We’ve had just some amazing people,” district spokeswoman Karla Christman said.
In the 75 years of Brazosport ISD, they have had some “amazing, outstanding graduates in every walk of life,” she said.
The district knows it has a lot of worthy graduates, but doesn’t always get the nominations to reflect it, district Communications Coordinator Tami Sophia said. So this year, they are trying to spread the word as much as possible.
Nominations can be submitted at goo.gl/forms/k4XXcMiWd0lgyqkn1. The nominee must meet the criteria to be selected. That includes they graduated from Brazosport ISD at least 12 years prior to the recognition, attended a district high school for at least two years and are not a current Brazosport ISD superintendent or board member, according to the district website.
The district seeks to recognize graduates who have “demonstrated a high level of achievement in their field of endeavor and/or who have made significant constructions through achievement, service or leadership,” the district website states.
Once nominations are submitted, a committee of high school principals and the superintendent or their designees, a district educational improvement committee member, community and staff members, a member of Brazosport Retired Teachers Association and current student body presidents select the honorees, Sophia said.
They consider nominees made each year as well as those from previous years, since the decisions often are tough calls, she said.
The nominees go through rigorous review, Christman said, but the committees have always selected impressive people. It’s really amazing to see the great things people from Brazosport ISD have done, she said.
Members of the Brazosport ISD Wall of Fame include Sen. Rand Paul, Brazoria County Sheriff Charles Wagner and Maj. Gen. Gerald Perryman, Christman said. These are examples of honorees who have “done great work in our community and beyond,” she said.
The Wall of Fame is a great way to recognize accomplished graduates, Christman said, but also a way for students to see that “from here, anything is possible.”
The deadline to submit candidates in Sept. 6.
