FREEPORT — Afternoon rain showers didn’t stop more than 90 vehicles from entering the Rory the Warrior Ride for the Heroes event that raised $27,000 for the foundation in Freeport.
The third annual fundraiser Sunday at Freeport Municipal Park brought in seven vendors in addition to fire truck displays, demonstrations, live music and hundreds of people, raising about $7,000 more than last year — all in support of the message Rory Sheffield’s family wanted to share.
As children toured rescue vehicles and checked out vintage cars, 336 swimsuits hung across a clothesline — 234 for the boys and 102 for the girls who have lost their lives to drowning incidents since 2016, Rory the Warrior co-founder Sherry-Dawn Sheffield said.
The swimsuits hang as a caution to parents that drowning can happen to anyone at any time, Sheffield said. She and her husband, Jason, have made it their mission to raise awareness and provide first responders with life-saving oxygen tanks that are necessary to treat drowning victims.
Rory Sheffield, son of Sherry-Dawn and Jason, was 3 years old when he drowned during a summer vacation in 2016. He was without oxygen long enough that it caused severe brain damage and ultimately led to his death, despite first responders’ best efforts, Sheffield said.
“He would have been 6 this year,” Sherry-Dawn Sheffield said. “This is always a hard time of year for us.”
Sherry-Dawn Sheffield said Rory’s death left her part of a club she never wanted to be in, but she’s so grateful for the support group within that club and her newfound mission to raise awareness.
“Before I lost Rory, I didn’t know drowning was the No. 1 cause of death for children between 1 and 4 years old,” Sherry-Dawn Sheffield said. “I knew he was too special and I wanted to do something to educate people.”
Sherry-Dawn Sheffield and her husband began Rory the Warrior three years ago as a way to raise awareness. Over time, their focus shifted to raising funds to provide first responders with a Hero Bag, or a bag with an emergency CPR oxygen tank and training to save children in those situations.
The bags cost $625, and Rory the Warrior has been able to provide more than 90 bags to area first responders.
Fundraisers like Ride for the Heroes serve to keep Rory’s memory alive and provide invaluable tools emergency service responders need, Sherry-Dawn Sheffield said.
“It’s not a taboo subject in our home. His siblings love talking about him,” she said.
Along with vendors and demonstrations from first responders, a few nonprofits opperated booths in order to raise awareness about different topics. Among these were VOW 22, a nonprofit dedicated to veteran suicide prevention, and the Judah Brown Project, a foundation that raises money to provide swimming lessons and drowning prevention information to families in the community.
“We have information in over 250 pediatric offices. We try to focus on the prevention side and educate parents. It’s the No. 1 cause of accidental death in young children and we didn’t know about it,” said Christi Brown, Judah’s mother.
Like Rory, Judah Brown was 3 years old when he drowned during a visit to an apartment pool with his family, Brown said.
Judah’s preschool teacher Annette Courtney founded the Judah Brown Project in his memory. His mother then got involved with spreading awareness and making sure her message and Judah’s story were heard all over the state.
As the Sheffields wrapped up the Ride for the Heroes event by awarding the best cars, bikes and Jeeps in the car show, with special guest judge Honorary Freeport Officer Abigail Arias, the family’s message rang clear as attendees listened.
“We want to spread this everywhere. ... We want to change the mentality because this can happen to anyone. But it is preventable,” Sherry-Dawn Sheffield said.
