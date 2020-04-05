Texas has seen a 1,600 percent increase in people applying for unemployment benefits the last two weeks as tens of thousands of people are furloughed and laid off by businesses shuttered in response to the coronavirus.
At the Brazosport Cares Food Pantry in Freeport, the increase in people seeking food help hasn’t been as drastic, but still enormous.
“We have definitely seen a rise in families that we are seeing daily,” development associate Nicole Larson said. “Before all this happened, we were feeding about 50 families and now we’re seeing about 180 on Tuesdays and Thursdays.”
Although Brazosport Cares has had an increase in daily families, it is continuing its previous projects to ensure all needs are met.
“We’re still giving out the senior boxes and the backpacks with Brazosport ISD,” Larson said. “We are doing everything we can to get food out to the people that need it.”
The food pantry has had to resort to buying certain groceries the Houston Food Bank doesn’t have.
“We have actually been purchasing some things because the Houston Food Bank is down on volunteers,” Executive Director Christy Frey said. “We’re not getting as much dry goods, so we’ve been trying to buy those from our local stores.”
When some normalcy is returned, Frey anticipates residents will still need assistance with obtaining food.
“We’re definitely preparing to help out families for quite a while because they may not go back to work right away,” Frey said. “They’re going to have a lot of bills and hardship, so we’re expecting to be continuously busy.”
The Brazoria County Dream Center, another highly visited food bank, has had to modify its systems after seeing a large increase in clients.
“I saw over 315 cars in the line on Wednesday,” said Terri Willis, executive director for the Brazoria County Dream Center. “That is a great increase from when we were seeing 75 to 200 cars before.”
Willis has experienced more anxiety as the pandemic continues to keep businesses closed. Brazoria County’s stay-at-home order will last at least though the end of April.
“It is beyond stressful,” Willis said. “I think this is worse than Hurricane Harvey because we don’t know when it’s going to end. It worries me that our small businesses are out of jobs. I see more and more of our local employees in line.”
The Food Basket, an interfaith food bank in Clute, wants to educate its clients during the outbreak.
“What we try to teach our clients is that it’s not a matter of if something is going to happen, it is a matter of when,” said Lisa Owsley, executive director for The Food Basket. “We tell them to plan for that, we only give the staple items we have on hand.”
Although The Food Basket has ample supply, Owsley believes there is always the fear of turning people away because of shortages.
“Everything depends on how many clients we have and how we manage our food supply,” Owsley said. “There’s always a fear of running out and that would be devastating. People need to be in conservation mode because we don’t know how long this will last.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.