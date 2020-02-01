Angleton ISD introduces anonymous tip line
After safety concerns, Angleton ISD has launched a new anonymous tip line through the Anonymous Alerts system, Director of Public Relations Hanna Chalmers said.
Students, parents and school employees can download the free Anonymous Alerts app, available for Apple and Android devices, and use it to securely communicate with school administrators to share issues and concerns.
Incident reports can cover topics including bullying, threats and the presence of drugs or weapons on campus.
“One of the main advantages of the new system is that it offers the district a chance to communicate back and forth with the person making the tip while keeping the communication exchange completely anonymous,” Chalmers said.
Clute teacher will remain employed
After a parent said her seventh-grade daughter and her athletics class were told to “bear crawl” around the track, leaving the girls’ hands blistered, Brazosport ISD officials investigated the incident and will ultimately keep the teacher employed, according to a statement from the district.
Jazzmin Smith, a science teacher and former girls basketball coach, will remain employed but not be involved with any athletics in the school, the statement said.
“Smith will continue as an employee of Brazosport ISD and Clute Intermediate as an eighth-grade science teacher, where she has proven results of student success academically,” according to the statement. “Mrs. Smith will no longer be in the seventh-grade girls athletic period; and/or coach any of the extra-curricular activities for the remainder of the school year.”
Refuge for Women chapter to close on safe-house
After establishing the nonprofit in 2019, the local chapter of Refuge for Women, a center of rehabilitation for sexually-exploited women, will close on its safe house, leaders announced.
Officials announced the purchase of the safe house in September with hopes to raise enough funds to close in early 2020, Refuge for Women Texas Gulf Coast Director Vicki Kirby said.
The house, like the organization, is built on one resounding message of hope: Exploited women will be restored between those walls of safety, she said.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.