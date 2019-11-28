CLUTE — Brazoswood High School students and staff gave more than thanks in preparation for the holiday.
Lisa Matranga, who teaches teen leadership at the school, spread a good deed from her church to her work. Church of the Living God Galveston pledged to give out 1,000 turkey dinner baskets and Matranga coordinated with Brazoswood Student Council to distribute 30 of them.
“It surprised me that there were over 50 students that could be in need of something like that,” Matranga said.
And those were just the ones they knew about, she said. On Friday, culinary classes, teachers and student council helped distribute the Thanksgiving baskets filled with turkey breasts, cookies, stuffing, fruits, cranberry sauce, corn, veggies, rolls and additional snacks to get through the holiday break.
Vanessa Richardson’s culinary class helped cut the turkey off the bone for the families, Richardson said.
Houston Food Bank donated canned goods before their incident that spoiled millions of pounds of food a week before, Matranga said. After that donation, she saw an influx of help toward the food bank, she said.
“How we all just pass the help around, I could see God’s hand in that,” Matranga said.
Maddie Tanner, a sophomore officer for student council, helped organize another drive that gathered diapers, wipes, jackets and clothes for foster children during the holiday season, she said.
“It’s sad knowing that we have kids in our community who don’t have the things that everyone else has,” Tanner said.
Their student council teacher, Stephanie Jess, requires a service project each year, and Tanner wanted to give back to children who aren’t as fortunate as her, she said.
Student council used an online signup program, social media and lunchtime announcements to mobilize students to give, Tanner said.
The drive ended the week before the break.
The students managed to fill a bag of jackets and collect nine 120-count boxes of diapers and they will donate the items to Brazoria County Alliance for Children, Tanner said.
Student council stays this busy all year to help others, Jess said.
“I want my kids to see that it’s important to give back to the community,” she said.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.