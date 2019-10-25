There are few people who carry more precious cargo daily than school bus drivers.
About 15 American students die each year from school-transportation related incidents, according to the National Association for Pupil Transportation, and reducing that number is the motivation behind National School Bus Safety Week, which ends today.
The fatalities include students riding in a bus who are killed as a result of a crash, students hit by a passing motorist and students run over by their own bus, the association states.
In Columbia-Brazoria and Sweeny ISDs, Texas Department of Public Safety and Precinct 4 Constable’s Office formed a task force to cut down on passing school bus infractions. Deputies have ridden along on the school bus routes all this month, calling another deputy to respond when a violation happens.
So far, they’ve issued about 10 tickets, Constable James Brawner said.
Most were given to drivers not paying attention or rushing to work, Deputy Constable Todd Duke said.
The biggest issue is when there is a multiple-lane highway, people don’t know they must stop for a school bus with flashing lights and a stop sign displayed even if they are on the other side of the highway, Duke said. The only time a driver doesn’t have to stop is if there is a concrete barrier or median separating the directions of travel, he said.
As a former Department of Public Safety employee, Duke said he knows there is nothing worse than responding to a scene where a child was injured in a preventable accident.
Nikki Winscott has driven a bus for Sweeny ISD for about five years, she said. As a parent, she knows kids have so much going on in their own lives, they shouldn’t have to worry about drivers not stopping for them.
“There’s nothing in life that’s more important than stopping for that stop sign,” Winscott said.
The children on her bus are more than just students, they’re like her own kids, she said. That was evident as she knew each kid’s name, where they got off and who they were meeting each day of the week as she drove her route Wednesday.
John Craig, transportation director for Brazosport ISD, said safety is the most important thing when driving a bus. But it’s also extremely important for all the other drivers, he said.
“A lot of times, people see the big yellow school bus and assume they have professional drivers and expect us to watch them, but they have their part as well,” Craig said.
Children can also help with the safety if they are taught proper procedures, he said.
Brazosport ISD’s transportation department will go out to elementary schools next week to set up buses, practice evacuations and correct loading and unloading to coincide with the national safety week, Craig said.
The West of the Brazos task force will continue its program through the month of October and aims to cut infractions in half for the districts that estimated seeing 20 to 40 school-bus related violations per day.
Maddy McCarty is a reporter for The Facts. Contact her at 979-237-0151.
