FREEPORT — Officials ended a search for a person in the water off the Brazoria County coast Tuesday evening after an initial report that afternoon.
At about 3 p.m., a concerned beachgoer told a Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston watchstander that two people were struggling to make it back to the shore on a gray float, a news release from the Coast Guard states.
Brazoria County Sheriff’s deputies confirmed with other beachgoers that they saw a person using the pool float, the release states.
A Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew and a Station Freeport 29-foot Response Boat-Small crew responded and recovered the gray float, but were unable to find the person reported using the floatation device, according to the release.
No one on the shore reported missing anyone in the water, Sheriff’s Lt. Varon Snelgrove said, but they would like to know if anyone has information.
Anyone with information should call Sector Houston-Galveston at 281-464-4854.
