LAKE JACKSON — A Freeport man is behind bars this week after he carried out an ongoing scam at a Lake Jackson hardware store earlier this year, police say.
Mario Fuentes, 55, remained at Brazoria County jail Wednesday in lieu of a $7,500 bond on a state-jail felony theft charge, according to online records.
The thefts happened from Feb. 2 to Feb. 18, Lake Jackson Police Sgt. Carey Lankford said. The man made fraudulent returns to the store in the 100 block of Abner Jackson Parkway by getting an empty shopping cart, putting a new, high-priced item in it and then going to return it, Lankford said.
The store’s policy for making returns without a receipt was to show an ID and get a gift card for the amount of the return, Lankford said, so the store identified Fuentes as the man making fraudulent returns.
Employees of the store gathered information about the case and came into Lake Jackson Police Department on May 29 prepared to press charges, Lankford said.
On Thursday, Fuentes was at Brazoria County Courthouse, where sheriff’s deputies discovered he had a warrant and arrested him, the sergeant said.
Fuentes is charged with stealing property worth more than $2,500 and less than $30,000, which is punishable by up to two years in prison.
