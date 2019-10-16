ANGLETON — The Angleton ISD $90 million proposed bond program will go to election beginning Monday with a new transportation center, energy improvements and the construction of a stage at Central Elementary as part of the improvement projects.
Overcrowding and a poor location make a new transportation center a necessary part of making the district better for both staff and students, Superintendent Phil Edwards said during a bond forum last month.
“(The) current facility is inadequate in space to service buses, store materials and park the number of buses needed to serve Angleton ISD students,” a statement from the district reads. “A committee has been formed to determine the location of the new transportation center.”
The facility is projected to cost $16.8 million and would improve the overall efficiency of the department, school officials said.
”The district has to park buses in the lot by the old stadium off Wildcat Drive and will have to continue to do so as we purchase buses in the future to meet the transportation needs of our students,” Angleton ISD spokeswoman Hanna Chalmers said. “Also, the current center has a mechanics bay that only fits four buses at a time for maintenance, and that is if two buses are pulled in facing each other at each bay. In the bay area that we have, there is also no way for our mechanics to work on top or underneath the buses. They have to move them out to do so.”
Additionally, the school board recently invested $2 million into security upgrades throughout the district and now intends to use a portion of the bond funds to improve energy efficiency, Edwards said during a bond forum in September.
The $8 million worth of energy-saving projects will save the district money in the long run, officials said.
“Doing these energy upgrades will produce more cost-efficient energy systems, saving the district approximately $700,000 a year. The upgrades are estimated to cover their own costs in savings after 12 years,” according to the Angleton ISD bond information website. “Upgrades include LED lighting retrofits, new energy management and control systems, power factor corrections and HVAC updates.”
The district is also planning to construct a stage at Central Elementary for $1.2 million — the campus is the only school currently without a stage.
Early voting begins Monday and continues through Nov. 1. Election Day is Nov. 5.
