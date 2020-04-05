The following people were indicted recently by a Brazoria County grand jury. An indictment is not a finding of guilt, only a determination enough evidence exists to proceed to trial.
Cesar Trevino, 22, assault on a pregnant person.
Kevin Michael Gladney, 21, theft-aggregated.
Yanet Ramirez Salazar, 23, theft-aggregated.
Jesus Salazar, 57, theft-aggregated.
Tanya Renee Bailey, 50, theft with two or more previous convictions.
Jesse Gloud, 27, theft with two or more previous conviction-enhanced.
Cedric Andre Sampson, 55, theft with two or more previous convictions.
Cedric Andre Sampson, 55, forgery-enhanced.
Jaime Marroquin Jr., 35, robbery.
James Andrew Hoffman, 40, assault family violence choking.
James Andrew Hoffman, 40, injury to a child.
Hugo Nino, 28, attempted arson.
Christopher Garcia, Jr., 25, assault family violence with previous conviction.
Cody Anderson, 25, burglary of habitation.
Adam Edward Evans, 22, burglary of habitation.
William Allen Bess, 50, possession of a controlled substance.
Sarah Elizabeth Bettinger, 31, possession of a controlled substance.
Stephanie Kaye Brant, 36, possession of a controlled substance.
Walter Brooks, 53, theft with two or more previous convictions.
Walter Brooks, 53, evading arrest.
Rodney Keith Buchanan, 58, theft of aluminum/bronze, copper, brass.
Chadwell Spencer Calvert, 57, count one, aggravated assault against public servant; count two, evading arrest; criminal episode, habitual.
Marcus Abel Cantu III, 29, possession of a controlled substance.
Jerry Lewis Chambers II, a.k.a. Jerry Lewis Chambers, 31, driving while intoxicated third or more.
Gregory Conley, 43, possession of a controlled substance-enhanced.
Robert Bryan Dohle, 46, forgery-elderly; enhanced.
Robert Bryan Dohle, 46, counts one and two, possession of a controlled substance; criminal epsiode-enhanced.
Marlena Renee Flores, 43, prohibited substance in a correctional facility.
Wesley Aaron Flow, 38, forgery.
Wesley Aaron Flow, 38, possession of a controlled substance.
Jaime Garcia III, 25, evading arrest.
Jaime Garcia III, 25, abandon endanger a child.
Jaime Garcia III, 25, evading arrest.
David Eli Garza, 31, assault family violence with previous conviction-enhanced.
Dwayne Hagler, 52, theft with two or more previous convictions.
Ira Wayne Jenkins, 44, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.
William Lee Mosier, 49, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.
Arthur Juarez Jr., a.k.a. Arthur Partida, 37, unlawful possession of firearm by felon-habitual.
Martha Diane Johnson, 43, credit card or debit car abuse elderly-habitual.
Curtis Allen Lane, 34, prohibited substance in a correctional facility.
Pierre Lee, 24, count one, evading arrest; count two, abandon/endanger a child; criminal episode.
Brandon Eric Lysaght, 34, possession of a controlled substance.
Dickson Martinez-Harry, 23, fraudulent use of identifying information.
Taylor Dean McCarrell, 25, evading arrest-enhanced.
David Ellison Milner, 50, evading arrest-habitual.
David Ellison Milner, 50, theft with two or more previous convictions-enhanced.
Jules Alexander Moor, 21, evading arrest.
David Lynn Mullins, 33, possession of a controlled substance.
Christen Michelle Pontius, 34, possession of a controlled substance.
Christen Michelle Pontius, 34, possession of a controlled substance.
Alton Lee Crunk, 34, tampering with physical evidence.
Alton Lee Crunk, 34, possession of a controlled substance.
Alton Lee Crunk, 34, possession of a controlled substance.
Cody Eloy Segovia, 34, possession of a controlled substance.
Cody Eloy Segovia, 34, possession of a controlled substance.
Vernell Lee Ray, 35, robbery.
Joshua Terry Lynn Reed, 31, escape-enhanced.
Karene Russell, 37, assault family violence with previous conviction-habitual.
Nikolas Edward Schooley, 31, possession of a controlled substance
Allen Deshawn Smith, 36, assault family violence with previous conviction-habitual.
Kiev Ry Soun, 35, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Christopher Spears, 28, assault public servant-enhanced.
Clint Alan Stoltenberg, 31, possession of a controlled substance.
Darius Goodlow, 18, credit or debit card abuse.
Cody Sterling Deaton, 30, possession of a controlled substance-enhanced.
Austin David Deaton, 24, possession of a controlled substance.
Rogelio Charlez, III, 34, possession of a controlled substance.
Rogelio Charlez, III, 34, possession of a controlled substance-enhanced.
Steven Lee Dowdy, 26, theft of firearm.
Edward Segovia III, 32, count one and two, possession of a controlled substance-enhanced.
Edward Segovia, III, 32, tampering with physical evidence.
Anthony Gutierrez, 55, driving while intoxicated third or more-enhanced.
Francisco Alfredo Luna, 17, aggravated robbery.
Devin Lee Garcia, 20, aggravated robbery.
Aaron Binkley, 32, theft with two or more previous convictions.
Aaron Binkley, 32, possession of a controlled substance.
Christian Long, 18, counts one, two, three, and four, aggravated robbery; criminal episode.
Thomas Carol Risinger, 40, aggravated robbery.
Anthony Ben Cobo, 20, aggravated robbery.
Calib Delton Clarke, 19, aggravated robbery.
Christopher Daniel Olguin, 36, assault family violence choking.
Mauricio Antonio Osorio, 18, criminal mischief.
Matthew Alexander Ramirez, 19, criminal mischief.
Aldrin Azemi, 17 criminal mischief.
Renea Ashley Rangel, 26, possession of a controlled substance.
Natasha Marie Rich, 37, prohibited substance in a correctional facility.
Melissa Sue Stiles, 39, driving while intoxicated 3rd or more.
Ethan Lee Sims, 18, counts one and two, possession of a controlled substance; criminal episode.
Billy Ray Rodriguez, 38, driving while intoxicated 3rd or more-habitual.
Dion Trevino, 38, assault family violence choking.
Vincent Scott Walker, 55, burglary of a vehicle two or more previous convictions-enhanced.
Vincent Scott Walker, 55, credit card or debit card abuse-enhanced.
Calib Delton Clarke, 19, burglary of building.
Tyler Lee Osborne, 19, burglary of a building.
Henry Lee Nelson, Jr., possession of a controlled substance-habitual.
Marilyn Ann Preece, counts one and two, driving while intoxicated with child passenger; criminal episode.
David John Ramirez, 31, tampering with physical evidence.
Donald Robert Shotts, 47, tampering with physical evidence.
Larry David Steward Jr., 32, tampering with physical evidence.
Anthony Torres, 37, aggravated assault.
Rodolfo Zelaya Jr., 39, possession of a controlled substance-enhanced.
Sebastian Stallone Samora, 33, evading arrest.
Michael Lamar Burton, 23, unlawful possession of firearm by felon.
Gary Jerome Baker Sr., 65, aggravated assault.
Annette Michelle Berkley, 54, possession of a controlled substance-enhanced.
Roderrick Deshon Berkley, 54, theft with two or more previous convictions-enhanced.
Evangeline Nicole Christesson, 19, possession of a controlled substance.
Evangeline Nicole Christesson, 19, prohibited substance in a correctional facility.
Rene Andres Longoria, 19, possession of a controlled substance.
Vanessa Lee Longoria, 39, possession of a controlled substance.
Jacob Andrew Cardoza, 20, counts one through four, forgery; criminal episode.
Traci Lynn Cast, 30, driving while intoxicated with child passenger.
Antonio Castaneda, Jr., 39, evading arrest-habitual.
Jerold Melton David, 50, unlawful possession of firearm by felon.
