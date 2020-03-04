In a massive showcase of support, Bo Stallman effectively clinched the position of Brazoria County sheriff Tuesday with a victory in the Republican Party primary over two longtime veterans of the department he will lead come January.
The district attorney’s investigator and former state trooper received more than two-thirds of the vote at 69.57 percent, earning 23,883 votes. Sheriff’s Capt. Richard Foreman followed with 7,901 votes, or 23.02 percent, and retired sheriff’s Capt. Randy Rhyne closed with 2,544 votes, or 7.41 percent, according to final, unofficial results released by the Brazoria County Elections Division.
Because no Democrat filed for the office being vacated after 16 years by Sheriff Charles Wagner, Stallman will be unopposed in the November general election and take office in January.
Stallman expressed appreciation to his family and his supporters for believing in his campaign since he announced his intention to run in 2017.
“I am extremely grateful for Brazoria County citizens and the confidence they put in me,” Stallman said. “I look forward to next January to serve the citizens and the sheriff’s office.”
Stallman was thankful for winning outright and not having to endure a runoff, citing Brazoria County voters’ voices were heard.
Rhyne, while expressing disappointment, offered Stallman his services and advice if approached.
“It is what it is. If the voters are OK with very little experience, that’s what it is,” Rhyne said. “I appreciate all of the people that came out and voted for me and I congratulate Mr. Stallman and I am willing to help if he ever needs it.”
Stallman has worked as a criminal investigator for Brazoria County District Attorney’s Office since 2013.
Foreman called his campaign an “honoring and humbling experience.” The current captain of the sheriff’s office encouraged residents to stand with Stallman and support him come Jan. 1.
“I want to congratulate Bo Stallman and I wish him the best of luck,” Foreman said. “I hope everybody in the county gets behind him and supports him. We have a great sheriff’s office and great people working in it.”
Foreman was “blessed” for all the endorsements, volunteers and voters who assisted his run, including Wagner.
