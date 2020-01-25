It’s a distressing scenario for any gardener, lawn care enthusiast or plain old property owner: They open the door one morning to find flowers trampled, grass uprooted, fences knocked over and the ground itself torn up. The hoof prints and tusk-marked trees point clearly at the culprits. It’s another incursion by feral hogs.
“They’ll turn up the land real bad,” Brazoria County Game Warden Carter Rangel said. “These hogs are very large, and when several of them are going after it, it can cause a lot of damage.”
Feral hogs usually weigh between 100 and 400 pounds. Each day, they’ll eat 3 to 5 percent of their body weight, meaning a pack of feeding hogs can make a dent in their environment. They’re also omnivores, eating both plants and meat. In practice, that means they’ll eat just about anything, Rangel said.
“They’re animals of opportunity. They’ll feed on anything,” he said. “They’ll root for their food a lot of time, looking for nuts and going after plants’ roots.”
This tendency can lead them to tear a swath through farmers’ fields, root up home gardens and generally make a mess of any place where they get hungry. Rangel said the problem is getting worse as housing development moves into areas where hogs are used to roaming.
“Here in Brazoria County we have so much development going on,” he said. “We were one big cow pasture before they built all those houses.”
Parks Director Bryan Frazier, who lives just outside of Angleton, said he finds feral hog damage on his property several times a year. He routinely finds damage in county parks as well, especially Camp Mohawk in Alvin. It’s a recurring problem, not just in Texas, but all over.
“Across much of the U.S., you’ve got a real problem with feral hogs multiplying at a rate that they can’t be managed,” Frazier said. “They’re not native to here, so they also are competing with other wildlife for food sources and are known to even predate on other wildlife species. They are intelligent, they are adaptive and if they have to, they can live on very meager means on a wide variety of diets.”
Since the hogs aren’t a native species, they have no natural predators, which has allowed for explosive population growth. They’re smart enough to learn to avoid traps and leave areas where they’ve been hunted, and they’re large enough to be dangerous to humans, household pets and livestock.
“It is rare that they show aggression toward people, but just about any animal, when it is cornered, will do something to protect its young,” Frazier said. “Feral hogs have the hardware to do some damage. They have tusks, they move fast and they can get to a few hundred pounds.”
While not prone to attacking humans, feral hogs recently caused a death in Anahuac and are known to occasionally charge hikers. They also sometimes eat cats, small dogs, calves, kids and foals. Frazier said hogs are probably too adaptive to ever be rid of entirely, but if landowners are having trouble, there’s one good way to fight back: have a barbecue.
“Texas Parks and Wildlife has put a pretty aggressive campaign on hunters to harvest hogs at every opportunity,” he said. “They actually are good to eat, but you have to know what you’re doing to prepare them.”
That’s where Robert Thornsberry, perhaps better known as Cajun Bob, can help you. He has a sure-fire plan to soak any gamy taste out of a hog. First, skin and gut your kill. Then soak it in ice for four days, changing the ice and pouring out the water each day. He’s seen a lot of people fooling around with vinegar, sugar and other such things, but in his experience, ice works best. And Cajun Bob has a lot of experience.
“I’ve got rid of a few thousand of ’em. I started doing this for food, to help my daddy feed our family. I started (as a business) about 15 years ago,” he said. “I see hogs every freaking day.”
He runs Cajun Bob’s Hog and Zombie Removal in Sweeny, leading hog hunts and taking on hog removal work for landowners bedeviled by the crafty pigs. He said people often don’t realize how smart and aggressive the animals are. Some will assume they can easily trap hogs, while others think of them like domestic pigs and try to shoo them away.
“These are wild animals. All that’s gonna do is get their butt in a lot of trouble,” he said. “These pigs are smarter than most people. You go out at night, you better be packing a pistol and you better know how to use it.”
For all the trouble they cause, though, Thornsberry believes he’s put a dent in the hog activity around Brazoria County. When asked if they’re a problem in Sweeny, he didn’t beat around the bush.
“They was,” he said. “I got it pretty well under control right now. In about eight months when I get through with my cancer I’ll be back at it. I plan on getting back in and killing as many of them little pests as I can get.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.