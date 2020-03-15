Brazoria County births from Feb. 25 to March 13:
Leonardo Edward-Morales Collins, Feb. 27
Leonardo Julian Robledo, Feb. 28
Eliannah Victoria Griffin, March 1
Roxanne Lynn Hughes, March 2
Jaxon Clark Lychaos Lee, March 2
Elliott Noel Pena, March 3
Josiah Lamar Burton, March 4
Bra’Leigha Janae Randolph, March 4
Tanner Lee Legend Early, March 4
Isla Grace Martinez, March 4
Mateo Eli White, March 5
Mason Paul Damian, March 5
Ricardo Ignacio Peralez, March 7
Marriages filed with the Brazoria County Clerk’s Office from Feb. 25 to March 13:
Rastom Jsun Ugalde Banas and Xyreen Mae Calibjo Abiera, Feb. 28
Jared Michael Hammond and Araceli Milan, Feb. 28
Diana Ann Mesa and Gary Delossantos, Feb. 28
Andres Valles Jr. and Nancy Arechiga, Feb. 28
Kyle Reese Collins and Miranda Carolyn Vanderstucken, Feb. 28
Dwayne Lamont Marshall and Olivia Deleon, Feb. 29
Richard Mark Halpin and Leah Elizabeth Hall, Feb. 29
Logan Scott Webb and Stephanie Marie LeBlanc, Feb. 29
Gabriel Maurice Espinosa and Julia Annette Guajardo, Feb. 29
Jose Osmin Cornejo Jr. and Brook Marilena Lopez Ramirez, Feb. 29
Daniel Delacerda and Molly Elizabeth Black, Feb. 29
Tammy Lynn Deweese and Rebecca Joy Carson, Feb. 29
Nathanael Waite Marshall and Vanessa Yvette Winklepleck, Feb. 29
Alberto Carbajal Jr. and Antonia Gonzalez, Feb. 29
Elizabeth Jane Miller and Brian Wayne Ferry, Feb. 29
Paul Lenord McKoy III and Michelle Robin Hay, Feb. 29
Phoenix Edward Young and Courtney Elizabeth Biegel, Feb. 29
John Douglas Varner II and Tiffany Nicole Warlick, Feb. 29
John Anthony Salas and Adrienne Michelle Gamez, Feb. 29
George Jerome Kacal Jr. and Carole Herring Bryan, Feb. 29
Jeffrey Raymond McGee and Susan Jo Flores, Feb. 29
Jeffrey Kaipo Tavares and Kelly Elizabeth Olivo, Feb. 29
Victor Manuel Romo Lomas and Hailee May Briggs, Feb. 29
William Benjamin Baker and Diana Pamela Cantrell, Feb. 29
Brent Lee Billig and Anita Trinidad Garza, Feb. 29
Philip Ray Penn and Cathy Mathis, March 1
Dylan Michael Mullens and Madison Paige Janise, March 1
William George Worthington Jr. and Kynzie Renee Bock, March 1
Connor Keith Copeland and Brianna Noelle Farrer, March 1
Barry Wade Williams and Barbara Coburn Williams, March 2
Yuhong Liu and Huanyu Wang, March 2
Zachary William Reeves and Angela Brooks Johnson, March 2
Stephen Arden Glidden and Kourtney Nicole Lindley, March 2
Tonna Casmir Ugwu and Chiegeonu Patricia Udeh, March 3
James Bekar Saber and Dina Sabah Othman, March 3
Bradley Gage Mouton and Kaylie-Rae Dawn Conlon, March 3
Javier Enrique Rosado and Adelina Loya, March 4
Dorian Adrian Sinclair and Gallardo Arroyo, March 4
Hayden Cole Moore and Jordan Lee Kendall, March 4
Maurice Deaaron Shankle and Jessica Louise Marton, March 6
Eric Murdock and Jacqueline Marie Patterson, March 6
Sergio Becerra Valdovinos and Lauran Gabrielle Martinez, March 6
William Martin Hernandez and Brittany Nicole Schneider, March 6
Robert Wayne Stevenson II and Rebecca Delene Decarlo, March 7
Richard Scott Moore and Nichole Janeane Oertli, March 8
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.