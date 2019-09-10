ANGLETON — Rumors of multiple fights at a junior high dance are proving unfounded, Angleton ISD officials said, although the parents of one child took him to the hospital after the boy received an injury at the dance, officials said.
The boy’s family brought him to the hospital after the dance Friday and the boy was released, Angleton ISD spokeswoman Hanna Chalmers said.
The details of why the family sought treatment or how he might have been injured aren’t clear, Angleton ISD Superintendent Phil Edwards said.
While social media posts claimed a group of children started numerous fights at the back-to-school dance and an ambulance came for a child, Edwards said he knows of only one fight and it happened outside the school after the students were dismissed.
No ambulance or any emergency responders were dispatched to the dance, Chalmers said.
Rumors of a student bringing a weapon to school Monday also were unfounded, according to an emailed statement.
Officials are reviewing video footage to determine what happened at the dance, including what students were doing and whether consequences are merited for any misbehavior, Edwards said. No students had been disciplined, he said Monday.
District leaders also are looking into how the situation was handled administratively, Edwards said.
Kimber Gaul said her seventh-grade daughter went to the dance Friday and didn’t want to go back to school Monday because of it.
“I tried to pick her up early; she texted me like, ‘Mom, come get me,’” Gaul said.
When she tried to get her daughter, she was told she would not be allowed to until the dance was over at 6:30 p.m. Friday, she said.
“She got in the car crying, saying, ‘I will never go to another dance,’” Gaul said.
Before attending the dance, students from each grade level had to put their books and belongings into separate rooms, Edwards said.
The plan for dismissal was to send them back to those areas and dismiss them from there so it could be done in an orderly fashion, but it is possible issues started to come up around that time, Edwards said.
The district administration could not comment on the specifics of the release of students from the dance, he said.
“I want to apologize for the experience becoming a negative one as opposed to the positive and memorable event it should have been,” Edwards said in an emailed statement to parents Monday afternoon. “We realize that the vast majority of our AJH students were behaving appropriately, and it upsets me that the dance turned into a distressing situation for our students.”
The district takes student safety very seriously and will continue to investigate the situation, according to the statement. The investigation will review the administrative procedures including timeliness of communication with parents, the email states.
“I can assure you that we will be taking appropriate action to hold the students who are responsible accountable for their actions, and we are immediately reviewing our event procedures, including event dismissal,” the statement reads.
