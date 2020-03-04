Brazoria County Precinct 2 Constable Willie Howell III will retain his office after staving off a challenge from political newcomer Mike Ochoa in the Republican Party primary.
Howell received 59.49 of the ballots cast, or 5,590 votes, to 3,126 votes for Ochoa, or 40.51, according to final, unofficial results released Tuesday night by the Brazoria County Elections Division.
“We’re happy with the numbers,” Howell said.
Howell and his family are blessed to have another round, and are getting ready to go back to work, he said.
No Democrat is running for the seat, so Howell will be unopposed in the November general election.
Despite the loss, Ochoa is proud of the campaign they ran, he said.
“We felt that his vision and my vision is completely opposite, and we just left it up to the voters and the voters have spoken,” Ochoa said. “I feel that my team did a great job and we put our agenda out there, and we felt that, you know, it was down to exactly what Brazoria County wanted for their constable’s office.”
The primary has been more strenuous than other elections, Howell said.
“I’m glad it’s over with,” he said. “Just need to thank all the supporters, and my wife and family were all there to help out today. Had to keep everybody else working or they would’ve been there, too. We’re blessed, and we thank everybody for helping out.”
Howell, 58, lives in Angleton and has been married to his wife, Sally, for 30 years. They have a daughter and son-in-law, and three sons and two daughters-in-law. Howell and his wife also have seven grandchildren — four grandsons and three granddaughters.
Howell was appointed constable by the Brazoria County Commissioners’ Court in 1999, and it is the only political office he has held. Outside of work, Howell’s past and present involvement with Brazoria County organizations is extensive, including Danbury Rotary Club, the Greater Angleton Chamber of Commerce, and the Brazoria County Fair Association.
Ochoa, 39, is from Abilene but has resided in Angleton since 1993. He is married to Amanda, and they have two daughters, 13-year-old Brooklyn and 6-year-old stepdaughter Callie.
Ochoa works in construction as a safety supervisor and is a charter member of the Brazoria County Hispanic Lions Club.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.