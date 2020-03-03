LAKE JACKSON
When he reflects on his 31 years with the city and what led him to become its fire marshal, Randy Crim immediately thinks of Oct. 10, 2000.
Crim was a Lake Jackson police detective at the time and helped investigate the blaze Sadie Childers Proffitt set in attempt to make her husband’s natural death look like an accident in order to collect extra insurance money. The fire trapped her upstairs neighbors in the Woodhollow Apartments along Highway 332, killing 18-year-old Omar Attar; his wife, 18-year-old Felicita; their 1-year-old Omar Jr.; and Attar’s twin brother, Daniel, who was visiting for the night.
Crim retired last week after 16 years as the city’s fire marshal, but the details of the numerous cases he investigated, solved and helped lead to a conviction are still fresh in his mind.
“There was a lot to be learned on that case because it was such a big loss of life,” Crim said.
He learned from the fire marshal at the time, Jerry Wolford. Though many people worked on the case, Crim specialized in the physical evidence.
He was a detailed, dedicated investigator and a hard worker, District Attorney Jeri Yenne said.
“He put his heart and soul into it,” Yenne said.
Crim is a certified fire investigator through the National Association of Fire Investigators, an advanced arson investigator through the Texas Commission on Fire Protection and a master peace officer through the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement, among other certifications.
“Out of the blue one day,” Wolford told Crim he put his name in the hat to replace Wolford since he was planning to retire.
“He didn’t put any other names in the hat, but he didn’t tell me that,” Crim said.
The mayor named him fire marshal in October 2003, placing the array of responsibilities of the one-person department solely on him.
There are many things people don’t understand about fire marshals, Crim said. They are not part of fire departments, but a completely different law enforcement agency and office within the city, he said.
The marshal’s department is responsible for the volunteer fire department’s building and equipment, as well as sharing public information, training, educating the community and investigating the cause of fires.
Firefighters can look into the cause of a fire, but as soon as it is determined to be incendiary in nature, only a certified peace officer can continue the investigation, Crim said.
Since he began investigating fires, the whole process has become more scientific, he said.
“You have to keep up on your training,” Crim said.
Since gaining all of this knowledge, Crim sees the world differently.
He used to be able to sit down at a restaurant without noticing an extension cord snaking dangerously up the wall, an exit sign that’s not properly lit or a table blocking an emergency exit.
“I was like everybody else,” he said. “It’s a curse.”
But his knowledge has turned him into a huge advocate for fire sprinklers, smoke alarms, fire prevention and safety.
So much so, he advocated for an ordinance in the city that required new home and commercial buildings to have fire sprinklers.
If the Woodhollow building would have been fully sprinkled, there would be a vastly different story to tell today, he said.
City Council passed that ordinance in November 2007, but repealed it in February 2009, citing the added cost it would take to build or buy a home in the weakened economy at the time.
“That was probably my biggest disappointment in my career,” Crim said.
He would still like to see the state require fire sprinklers, he said.
“I’ll stay passionate about that,” he said.
His career came with other disappointments, including when Proffitt received medical parole in 2011, only 10 years into her 60-year sentence for a murder conviction.
But it hasn’t been all serious for Crim.
He loves to have fun, Lake Jackson Police Chief Paul Kibodeaux said. When the two worked together in Lake Jackson’s criminal investigations division, Crim often came to work early to put a dummy in his coworkers’ chairs, leaving them to find it when they arrived and turned on the lights.
Will Ammons, Crim’s replacement as fire marshal, can recall a practical joke Crim pulled to scare him on any given morning.
Crim is extremely honest and “you always know where you stand with Randy,” City Secretary Alice Rodgers said.
“He’s one of those guys who would give you the shirt off his back,” Rodgers said.
In his retirement, Crim plans to fish, camp, relax, spend time with his wife and two sons and work on his 1957 Chevy.
He’ll stay on as a reserve fire marshal, visiting about once a week and helping the department through the budget season, he said.
After that, he and his wife might go back east. They are both from upstate New York and most of their family still lives there.
“You’ve been a tremendous asset to the community,” Yenne said. “We will miss you deeply.”
