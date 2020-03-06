DANBURY — The city’s Red White and Blue Festival began 13 years ago as a way to honor hometown veterans. Thirteen years later, it still honors the local veterans, while also raising money for the town and giving the community a chance to come together for a day of fun.
The festival starts with a cook-off tonight, but the main events will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday in Skrabanek Park.
“It’s a real good community event, a real good family event,” said Nancy Davis, a member of the Friends of Danbury Civic Club, which sponsors the event.
After a seafood gumbo cook-off tempts people’s palates tonight, a traditional barbecue competition Saturday will pit 26 teams against each other, Civic Club President Janelle Williamson said.
Kicking off Saturday’s festivities will be the annual bicycle parade from the Baptist church on Main Street traveling the three or four blocks to the park, Williamson said.
“People of different ages decorate their bikes or their scooters or whatever,” she said. “It’s all red, white and blue. Everything’s red, white and blue.”
This will be the third year of the bicycle parade, she said.
“We used to have the motorcycle group come in, the motorcycle cavalry,” Williamson said. “The kids loved all that noise. We have had motorcycles join in on the bicycle parade in the past couple years.”
Daytime festivities will include bouncy houses for children, food trucks and craft and vendor booths, Davis said.
In keeping with the tradition of honoring hometown veterans, there will be a Hometown Heroes program at 11 a.m. on the front porch of Main Street Steakhouse in the middle of town, Davis said.
The veterans will each receive a free ticket from the Danbury Rotary Club for a barbecue lunch cooked by the Danbury High School Mighty Panthers Band Boosters, she said.
“Everybody gets involved,” Davis said.
While the Festival concludes at 4 p.m., the festivities themselves do not. The live auction starts at 5 p.m., after which the barbecue cookoff winners will be announced, Williamson said. After that, there will be a DJ to play music and there will be a dance, which usually lasts until 11 p.m., for anybody who would like to participate, she said.
While the event serves to bring the community together for a day of fun, it is also a fundraiser for the club — really the only fundraiser the organization has, Davis said. All proceeds will be put right back into Danbury’s community, she said.
“I think it’s gonna be a really, really great festival,” Davis said.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.