Expecting steep declines in sales tax revenue as the coronavirus lockdowns expanded, some entities instead saw increases over the previous year.
Angleton experienced a 13 percent increase in March sales tax compared to March 2019, Interim City Manager Chris Whittaker said.
The city received a net payment of $419,504 compared to $368,579 the previous March, according to Texas Comptroller data. The city has also experienced a 7 percent increase in year-to-date payments.
Of the 8.25 percent sales tax, the state receives 6.25 percent, the city receives 1.5 percent and the county gets the remaining half-percent. Payments to local governments lag two months.
Whittaker believes since the shutdowns began in the middle of March, sales were not profoundly affected.
“When COVID-19 started, people were stocking up and still eating out,” Whittaker said. “It will be a month-to-month evaluation. It will be a couple of months to truly see where it’s going.”
Although the report was in the green for March, Angleton is anticipating a brutal April, Whittaker said.
“We are expecting a low report for April,” Whittaker said. “But as businesses begin to reopen, we should start seeing an increase in sales tax.”
With three-quarters of the city’s budget covered by property taxes, a 10 percent bump in property values will likely counterbalance the lost revenue, he said.
The city has yet to enter in-depth discussions into its next fiscal year’s budget as they wait to see April’s sales tax report, Whittaker said.
The county is taking a similar approach, Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta said.
“Our March was not impacted,” Sebesta said. “It will be another month before we see the real impact.”
The county saw a 3 percent improvement since last year in net payments — $3.166 million this year and $3.07 million in 2019. Year-to-date has jumped 18 percent with $16.18 million this fiscal year compared to $13.62 million the previous year.
LAKE JACKSON
Lake Jackson has not been on the positive side. With sales tax as the city’s top revenue source, City Manager Bill Yenne expects “substantial drops” in the future.
“We know it’s coming,” Yenne said. “We were just under 10 percent from last year. We expect those to be worse in June for the April report. It’s following the pattern I expected.”
As a sales tax-dependent city, Lake Jackson will look to be frugal heading into budget season.
“We are already going into next year down in revenue,” Yenne said. “We were in the best financial shape in our city’s history before COVID-19 started, but we are expecting to be $1.5 million down in all of our revenue sources.”
Lake Jackson brought in $817,219 of allocations for March 2020, a 9 percent decrease from 2019, which saw $900,433 come in.
The city has plenty of reserve savings and has frozen all open positions through the remainder of the fiscal year to help offset the shortfall, Yenne said.
“The next couple of months is going be really insane,” Yenne said. “We don’t know what’s going to happen.
Year-to-date payments for the City of Enchantment are also down 0.87 percent from 2019. Lake Jackson recorded $4.241 million this year compared to $4.278 million the previous, according to Texas Comptroller data.
FREEPORT
Sales tax is not much of a concern for Freeport, Assistant City Manager and Financial Director Stephanie Russell said.
With only 14 percent of its budget dedicated to sales tax and a lack of big retailers, Freeport hasn’t experienced the damage other cities have, she said.
“Our sales tax is very diverse so we haven’t seen much of an impact yet,” Russell said. “We haven’t seen a big dip. The majority of our sales tax comes from industry and fast-food restaurants. We have very few full-service restaurants and not a lot of boutiques or big retailers.”
The revenue was consistent with the 2018 numbers but a dip from the previous year was not a surprise, Russell said.
“We are coming out of a big construction boom during 2019,” Russell said. “We have seen a decline coming before COVID-19. I estimate our revenue will stay neutral going forward.”
Freeport’s net payment for March was $313,872 compared to $341,556 in March 2019, showing an 8 percent decrease.
When the city begins the repayment program to the comptroller’s in July, Russell said that the sales tax would take another hit.
Russell added the city would also wait for the April numbers to arrive in June before making any long-term budget plans.
“I will include a budget amendment for review for the impact of COVID-19,” Russell said. “I will make a list of proposed cuts to balance but at this time it is too soon to tell until June.”
The city has had a 23 percent decrease in year-to-date payments from $1.628 million in 2019 to $1.243 million in 2020, according to Texas Comptroller data.
