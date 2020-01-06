Even though he had barely settled in Brazoria County, 22-year-old Robert J. Calder was among the first to volunteer when residents of Stephen F. Austin’s Texas colony rebelled against the Mexican government.
He was among the troops who had just learned what had happened at the Alamo when they were retreating from Gonzales to the Colorado River. With more Texans volunteering daily, Calder was under command of Major Benjamin F. Smith when they realized the first few soldiers of the Mexican army had almost reached the river’s opposite shore.
Smith immediately ordered Calder’s detachment to cut down some large cottonwood trees growing on the riverbank and throw dirt on them to provide the Texians with breastworks from which they could fire if the Mexicans tried to cross at that point.
No such crossing had been attempted by the next morning, however, and these troops were ordered to join the main army. Smith told Calder he had heard he and his men had been reprimanded by Texas Commander-in-chief Sam Houston for the defensive work they had done the previous day and night.
At any rate, Calder added, Smith had been “requested” to report to Houston to hear “from him” that Houston considered the river sufficient breastwork in itself.
As to this, Calder editorialized in his report on the incident, “No man, however, objects to two breastworks; and, if antiquity’s story be true, the soldier has ever been particularly devoted to the couplet.”
He also added that, in his opinion, such a precaution “could do no harm, and might be productive of good; in view of which the Major thought time that would otherwise have been idle might be not unprofitably spent.”
About three or four days later, he reported, a detachment of the Mexican army crossed the river for a skirmish, hoping to stampede the Texians’ animals and take prisoners. Many of the Texas troops wanted to attack, Calder said, adding in his opinion they “could have routed” the Mexican soldiers. Instead, he wrote, Houston refused to allow this.
“But before giving my own ideas of the policy of that movement,” he wrote, “I will let General Houston speak for himself.”
He explained that after reaching San Felipe, Houston “requested my views of the movements of the army.” Calder replied his own inexperience “was almost too great to censure or dictate in matters of such deep importance” as the army’s movement.
He had told Houston, however, that he thought the Texas troops “might have whipped” the enemy back at the Colorado, although he was well aware that battles could not be fought without men being killed and wounded.
He “supposed,” however, Houston’s policy “would be to draw the enemy into the heart of the country,” where the Texians might have supplies and reinforcements at hand, and a defeat to the Mexicans “would be final and complete.”
Houston then replied Calder’s view was accurate, and added, “You may tell those fellows who are so d----d anxious to fight, that before long they shall have it to their heart’s content.”
Calder said Houston reminded him the Texians could not convey the necessary ammunition and baggage, much less wounded men after an action. He recalled Houston had also told him “a defeat to the enemy at the Colorado would inevitably have concentrated the other divisions of the Mexican army against us.”
During this conversation, Houston also told Calder he planned to take “some eligible position on the Brazos,” at or near San Felipe, where the Texians would have the advantage of the steamboat.
Calder admitted the next morning his vanity at having been the recipient of this confidence from Houston “was entirely dispelled” when the commander ordered the troops “to march up the country.”
Houston’s motives for encamping and remaining there for so long were generally accepted as a means of emphasizing discipline, rather than for training in manual exercise and company drill, Calder noted.
Instead, Calder believed, it was designed to teach the Texians as soldiers the “habits of obedience,” a critical need for all armies. Among the lessons included during this time was a trial for desertion for one soldier, resulting in a death sentence, though the man escaped that fate at the last minute.
Calder described the solemn and impressive ceremonies that took place in preparation for action by the firing squad before “a respite was sent in from the Commander-in-chief.”
He also mentioned “a disorderly movement” that occurred at the forks of the roads that led to Harrisburg and East Texas. At that site, Calder’s company, which was an advance guard, was ordered to take the right-hand road, and Calder noted he could not recall having “seen or heard of any altercation, nor do I think there was any mutinous conduct.”
Two events provided cheer to the Texians on the day they reached Harrisburg. They not only captured a Mexican officer and a courier with dispatches, but also received letters from family and sweethearts.
When it was learned the enemy was near, 150 volunteers were ordered to cross the main bayou and attack an enemy outpost at Vince’s Bayou, but the crossing of horses over the water in the night was so slow and tedious the group was recalled about midnight.
The next morning, however, the entire army crossed, including 150 mounted volunteers led by Sydney Sherman. He noted the rest of the army under the rank of field or staff officers left their horses and baggage, as well as those men who were ill, at Harrisburg, where they were under the guard of Capt. P.B. Splann’s company.
After “a tedious night’s march,” the Texians were halted. They lay on their arms until dawn, then marched for a mile or two before again being halted. “Some very poor-looking cattle” had been shot and preparations began for a meager breakfast when the scouts returned at a gallop to alert the Texians of the enemy’s advance.
A word picture of what followed was described by Calder: “The butcher-knife is dropped, the beef is left for the buzzards, the coffee-pots are left on the fires, and in an instant of time the destined champions of Texian Independence, with strong and brave hearts, are ready for the shock and on the march.”
By the time each regiment was halted and in position, the enemy had reached a point within 400 yards, Calder wrote. A 10-minute delay in their gaining of position would undoubtedly have resulted in a fight in which the Texian troops would have been at a serious disadvantage, he said.
Instead, realizing the Texians’ position was a good one, the Mexicans made some show of attack, with their cavalry menacing and their artillery fire slightly wounding two of his cohorts, Calder said.
“Finding no impression was made,” he added, the Mexican troops fell back to a position a half-mile distant, continuing to fire on the Texians with what Calder thought was a 9-pound cannon located some 400 to 500 yards distant.
Col. Sherman mustered his mounted men to dislodge them and take the cannon, but that weapon was covertly moved to the main group of Mexican troops in the rear.
Even so, Sherman made a dash, only to find the cannon had been placed under cover of a small mot of timber, Calder wrote. Sherman then “made an attempt at the enemy’s cavalry,” apparently hoping to stir a general engagement, getting into “some pretty warm work,” that resulted in serious wounds to two of the Texians, one of whom died later.
Calder said the regiment was “under arms, and awaiting orders to move,” from a position where they could see much of the action. It was Calder’s opinion the entire command acted well, bearing in mind only about eight men and horses had ever had training for cavalry service, and the soldiers were armed only with a rifle or rifle and pistol.
Some who were described by Calder as “youngsters” had only joined the cavalry at Harrisburg, in the hope of getting into more active service or to evade a march on foot from that point.
He added that under those circumstances, it would have been folly for the Texian cavalry to expect to crown itself with laurels. The “whole action was characterized by a spirit of wisdom and true heroism,” that he felt could only be ascribed to fearlessness and true patriotism.
Next week: The Texians march toward San Jacinto.
