CLUTE — Investigators arrested a 19-year-old Clute man Monday in the shooting death of a Brazoswood High School student, according to a news release.
Hussan Ummar Abdullah is the second teenager officials arrested and charged with first-degree felony murder in the death of 18-year-old JanCarlos Sanchez Gonzalez.
U.S. Marshals arrested Abdullah in Atlanta, according to a statement from Clute Police Chief James Fitch.
Abdullah’s arrest comes one week after Clute police arrested 17-year-old Christopher Giovani Solis of Freeport, who remains in Brazoria County jail in lieu of a $150,000 bond, online records show.
Sanchez died at the hospital Jan. 18 after being shot in the chest at his home on the 100 block of East Pecan Street in Clute. Sanchez was standing in the driveway talking to someone in a vehicle before being shot shortly after 4:30 p.m.
Texas Rangers and the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office are assisting Clute police in the ongoing investigation, Fitch said in the statement.
Murder is punishable by up to life in prison.
