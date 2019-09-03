By next spring, trafficking victims will have a safe place in Brazoria County to escape the life.
Area residents were invited to tour a safe house Refuge for Women Texas Gulf Coast plans to purchase by the end of the year and have operating by the spring, chapter Director Vicki Kirby said. The house, like the organization, is built on one resounding message of hope — exploited women will be restored between those walls of safety, she said.
“Refuge for Women is doing amazing things around this country, and our vision is that right here in this house, women will be restored,” Kirby said. “They will be given life.”
The safe house will start w i th six available beds for exploited women as they work through a faith-based course of long-term recovery efforts, Kirby said.
The decade-old organization takes an individual approach to a deep and nuanced problem the country faces daily, Refuge for Women Founder Ked Frank said.
“Over the last 10 years, my heart has been broken many, many times,” Frank said during Wednesday’s open house. “At the end of the day, you can be overwhelmed by stats and there’s a time for that — but I want to spend tonight telling you stories about people with names. Each one of these women have names. They are real people and, in a lot of ways, they’re no different from me or you.”
The 6,900-square-foot facility with nine bedrooms and five bathrooms is one of the nicest homes the nonprofit has secured, Frank said.
With a lush backyard filled with trees, paved walkways and beautiful facilities, the home is expected to be a restful retreat for those who’ve been exploited, many for their entire lives, Frank said.
As guests toured the structure, they noticed peaceful messages on the walls, several kitchen areas and a separate wing the organization intends to use for women who are ready to enter the world on their own.
“For many women, nine months to a year is not a very long time for recovery for something like they’ve experienced,” Kirby said. “This area will be for those women who may need some more time but are close to re-entering the community.”
When the home officially opens, it’ll be the sixth in the nation operated by Refuge for Women chapters, Frank said. The homes provide a model for recovery that has been tweaked over the organization’s 10 years, he said.
“Imagine (the women) walking into this house — I guarantee it’ll be the nicest place they’ve ever lived. This is not going to be an institution,” Frank said. “This is going to be a place of safety and love. Part of my vision is having these women coming here and experiencing peace they’ve never had.”
According to data from the Polaris Project, a Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit that focuses its efforts on nationwide human trafficking, the Houston area is the No. 1 area where human trafficking occurs.
“But this is not just a Houston issue,” Frank said. “We have to do some educating.”
While statistics from the U.S. Department of State show 1 in 3 girls are sexually assaulted, it’s the hope of the organization to assist those who want and need help, understanding the problem runs deeper than one organization is equipped to handle, Frank said.
“I feel like what I get to do is a real gift from the Lord,” Frank said. “We get to be a voice for those whose voices have been taken away.”
