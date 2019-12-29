Marriages for Dec. 29, 2019 Dec 29, 2019 12 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Marriages filed with the Brazoria County Clerk’s Office from Dec. 20 to Dec. 27: Brandon Richard Baughn and Allison Ann Charlton, Dec. 23 Zapata Rene Cruz and Garduno Araceli Hernandez, Dec. 23 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Brandon Richard Baughn Allison Ann Charlton Clerk Marriage Work Office Recommended for you × Add an entry as Guest Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. Guest × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Brazos Monthly Gulf Coast Giants Today's e-Edition Latest News YEAR IN REVIEW: County faced success and troubles in 2019 Commissioners establish mental health court with special services YEAR IN REVIEW: Top headlines of 2019 Exporters dominated by Clemens Self-taught teenage musician will play Houston's House of Blues Malone, Cantu, Whipple lead honorable mention list for Bucs Police beat for Dec. 29, 2019 Lady Bucs survive Lady Rangers Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesClute man found dead near homeAngleton development to add 600-plus homesLost class ring returns home after 30 years, creates unexpected impactJones Creek family loses everything in house fireFire destroys garage; cause unknownTHE SCOOP: Get an icy beverage without leaving carTricia LangnerRobert “Bubba” Lynn Brooks, Jr.Displaced families get to rest easy for ChristmasMary Lee Sparkman Images Videos CommentedGUEST COLUMN: It's all spelled out in Constitution (18)ANOTHER VIEWPOINT: African American history will improve Texas schools (14)Acclaims and a shame for Dec. 17, 2019 (13)MICHAEL MORRIS: Impeachment coverage not priority (10)BYRON YORK: Steele dossier officially malarkey (8)Letter to the editor for Dec. 4, 2019 (8)BYRON YORK: Democrats have always been eager to impeach Trump (7)BYRON YORK: Impeachment dynamics change in Senate (5)Acclaims and a shame for Dec. 9, 2019 (5)ACCLAIMS AND A SHAME: Lake Jackson grave markers long overdue (4) Online Poll Chick-fil-A announced this week it no longer will donate to three groups that oppose gay marriage, including the Salvation Army and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. Will this affect whether you eat at the popular fast-food chain? You voted: Yes, I will eat there less often. Yes, I will eat there more often. No, I will eat there about the same. Not sure. Vote View Results Back Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Obituaries Get a list of the day’s obituaries, delivered to your inbox every day. Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily headlines? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Facts. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Newspaper Ads Mansfield Industrial Hiring BISD Hiring Bus Drivers Registered Dental Assistant Needed Bulletin
