FREEPORT — A Clute man in his 40s is in custody after police say he drove off from a traffic stop, crashed his car and ran from officers.
The man, whose name was not immediately released, was arrested and charged Friday morning with possession of controlled substances and evading arrest, Clute Police Chief James Fitch said.
After being stopped for a traffic violation in Clute, the driver pulled away and headed south on Highway 288, where Freeport officers began pursuing him, Freeport Police Chief Ray Garivey said. When the car crashed into a ditch on Avenue I, the driver got out and ran, but officers caught up and arrested him, Fitch said.
Officers saw the driver throwing items out of the window during the chase, which the recovered and appeared to be heroin, Fitch said. More suspected drugs were found after the man's arrest, Fitch said.
The driver did not appear to be injured, Fitch said.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.