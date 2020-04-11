I fell asleep at the altar bench in front of the church when I was a child. All others who had come to pray had returned to their seats. I was the sole seeker who couldn’t seem to satisfy his soul.
The congregation waited.
The minister waited.
Snooze.
The congregation waited longer.
The minister waited longer.
Snooze. What a comfortable place it was for me — quiet, reverent, warm, safe. Zzzzz.
Finally, the minister stepped to the microphone and said something like this: “We continue our reverence because one person remains at the altar in prayer.”
My little ears picked up on “one person remains at the altar,” and I awakened.
Realizing what had occurred and not wanting to be a spectacle or be in trouble, I gradually stood up, acting normal and slipped to my seat beside my parents.
No one was the wiser, except I later confessed to my mother. She responded, “I wondered if you had fallen asleep.”
Just to be clear to every reader, the altar to which I’m referring is a long bench without a back that is nestled between the front pews and the platform of a sanctuary.
Our forefathers and mothers called it “the mourner’s bench.” That’s because people came forward, humbly knelt before God and the cross of Christ and mourned for the errors of their ways, the lives they had lived apart from God, any losses in their lives and for seeking healing for themselves or others — a precious piece of furniture, although originally rustic, for beseeching God.
The chairs or pews closest to the altar were called the “anxious seats.” Those were for those who were anxious to be saved, to return from backsliding or to present petitions to God, wanting to be the first ones at the altar after the sermon.
Two ministers are credited with originating the use of the altar. They are the Rev. Charles G. Finney (1792-1875) and the Rev. John Wesley (1703-1791).
In modern churches that have altar benches, they are believed to be sacred and anointed places to pray and bring requests before God.
At the conclusion of some worship services, there is an “altar call.” Attendees are called to come to the altar to seek salvation or for divine assistance with life’s needs.
Churches without altars invite people to come forward to kneel at the railing, front pews or at steps leading to the platform … or simply “come to the front.”
The side of the altar toward the pulpit was reserved for the pastor and altar workers, enabling leaders free movement to minister to those kneeling across from them.
Soon after seekers knelt, loved ones and friends knelt around them, arms of compassion and companionship warmly encased their backs, ministers anointed their heads with oil and all “stormed heaven” with prayer.
The altar’s greatest beauty was that miracles happened there. I, personally, witnessed them. In fact, as I was writing this column, I realized I have seen more miracles initiated at the sacred bench that at any other place.
Some, actually, have given me two birth dates. They’ve said, “I was born on this date, and I was born again on this date,” marking their start for a new and improved life.
In a real sense, congregants believe that Christ is waiting for them at the altar and beneath the cross. Hence, the old hymn:
“Kneel at the cross,
“Christ will meet you there.
“Come while he waits for you
“Listen to his voice,
“Leave with him your care
“And begin life anew.”
The song continues to include the line that uniquely implores this: don’t not go for refreshment.
“Turn not away
“To life’s sparkling cup.”
Tomorrow is Easter, a lovely time to take our burdens to the Lord.
In the absence of public worship, we can designate places in our homes or on our patios as our altars for the day. We’ll honor them sanctified because “to sanctify” means “to set apart for a divine purpose.”
