JONES CREEK — Praxair is building its hydrogen pipeline west of Primrose Lane after the village canceled an agreement allowing its previous route.
The Jones Creek Board of Alderman originally voted in July to allow Praxair Inc. to construct an approximately 3,600-foot long hydrogen pipeline project in exchange for $275,000 from the company. The pipeline was to be built under Primrose Road, a residential area in Jones Creek. After heavy opposition from residents, including a lawsuit, the board voted to terminate the agreement in February.
Jones Creek Secretary Kimberly Morris confirmed that the pipeline project has been moved elsewhere in the Village.
“They began installing it elsewhere shortly after the agreement was terminated,” Morris said. “It is not within my scope to know exactly when they began installing the pipeline.”
The more than 20 residents who filed the civil lawsuit against Praxair and Jones Creek Village are happy with the outcome, said their lawyer, Scott Bounds.
“They just didn’t want the pipeline to be built on Primrose,” Bounds said. “My understanding, talking to Kim, is that the hydrogen pipeline will be built west of Primrose on a private property.”
The attorney defending Praxair, Christopher Johnson, and company representatives could not be reached for comment despite repeated attempts.
Primrose Road residents are satisfied with the pipeline’s new location, as the pipeline is not expected to affect anyone’s residential property.
“To my knowledge, in its new location, the pipeline is determined to be safe, not contaminating anyone’s home,” Primrose Road resident Marcy Krampota said.
Krampota helped spearhead the lawsuit against the village and Praxair.
“What I know is Praxair made an agreement with a couple private landowners and the hydrogen pipeline is now running on the backside of those properties,” she said.
Jones Creek residents and officials are unbothered with the new pipeline location, now that it is being built somewhere other than below residential property.
“I simply know that they will not be using Primrose Lane,” Jones Creek Village Marshal William Tidwell said. “There are no complaints about its new location.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.