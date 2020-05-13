CLUTE — Wanda Coker’s family has done a lot of things to celebrate special occasions, but they’d never done a car parade. After Monday, she can no longer say that.
Coker’s mother, Irene Norris, turned 96 on Monday. To celebrate, Coker and her sister, Vickie Haish, worked together to organize a group of family members and friends to drive by the Norrises’ home on East Kyle Road.
“I bet you we’ve had five in our neighborhood,” Wanda Coker said. “We were talking about it the other day, ‘Too bad we can’t do anything,’ and all of a sudden, ‘A car parade! Everybody else is doing it!’”
The drive-by parade provided a safe, social distancing alternative to having a party, Coker said.
“This is the only thing we could come up with,” Coker said. “Something that we could keep everybody away, but yet let Mom know how much she’s loved.”
Usually, the family rents out a room in the Lake Jackson Civic Center for Robert or Irene Norris’ birthday, grandson-in-law Kyle Palmer said. But the whole family hasn’t been able to get together because of the pandemic, said granddaughter Stephanie Coker, who is married to Palmer.
Instead, they hoped the parade would put a smile on their grandparents’ faces, Palmer said.
“You don’t turn 96 very often,” said Norris’ granddaughter, Stephanie Coker. “Even though we can’t go to see them right now and be together in person, we’re still there for them.”
About 15 vehicles decorated with posters, streamers and balloons participated in the event.
One of those was driven by Irene Norris’ pastor, Jim Belcher, from Clute Church of Christ.
Belcher has known the family for 16 years, and the Norrises are just wonderful folks, he said.
“I have been calling her ‘Mom,’” Belcher said of Irene Norris. “She’s old enough to be my mom, and so we have a wonderful relationship.”
The parade made both Robert and Irene Norris smile, and she appreciated the opportunity to see the family members she hasn’t been able to see during the pandemic, she said.
“We hadn’t been off the place until he had to go to the hospital because the girls have been doing everything for us,” she said. “We hadn’t seen anybody much, you know, they’ve all stayed away. Except two or three of them have been coming in, doing odd jobs. But other than that.”
Though she wished she’d been feeling better, Irene Norris enjoyed her birthday, she said.
“It’s been good.”
