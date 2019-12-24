LAKE JACKSON — For 46 years, Tuba Christmas has brought together tuba and euphonium players of all ages to perform carols for the public.
Tubas and euphoniums are low brass instruments and often do not have melodies in music. Brian Casey, director for the Brazosport Symphony, wanted to celebrate their sound.
“I’ve been directing with the Brazosport Symphony for two years and Tuba Christmas just comes with the gig,” Casey said. “It’s a really fun part of the assignment and I look forward to it every year.”
The Saturday concert brought holiday tunes to audiences at the Brazos Mall.
“I enjoy directing because I have the best seat in the house. I’m right there in the middle of it all,” Casey said.
The brass concert gives players an opportunity to play music they might not get to otherwise.
“Usually low brass instruments are an accompaniment to strings or a melody but this is the opportunity they get to step forward and they get to take the lead and play the melody,” said Gary Rodgers, president of the Brazosport Symphony Orchestra.
But the annual event isn’t just an opportunity for professional players to display their skills.
“Tuba Christmas is unique because it involves all ages of performers and all experience levels,” Casey said. “It also only involves low sounds. Usually if you go to an orchestra or band concert, you’re hearing high sounds like flutes and cymbals.”
The group practices only once before the annual concert.
“Overall I thought we sounded pretty good for only practicing once before this,” Brazosport Symphony Orchestra member Susan Zollers said. “That’s always the challenge.”
At every show, the crowd is invited to sing and children come to the front to play the jingle bells.
“The crowd was very energetic and responsive,” Casey said. “People were singing and they were very involved.”
Deanna Olford, a sophomore tuba player at Angleton High School, is a veteran Tuba Christmas performer.
“I have done Tuba Christmas every year since seventh grade, and I really enjoy it because I get to meet other tubas and euphoniums with different playing skills and learn from them,” Olford said.
Olford wants to continue her newfound Christmas tradition.
“I will continue doing Tuba Christmas because it is so much fun and I like to see everyone get together and bring joy to the community by playing Christmas songs in the mall,” Olford said.
The overall goal of the event is to provide festive entertainment to the community in a unique way.
“The best part of Tuba Christmas is that we can get a cross-section of people in the area that play tuba or euphonium,” Zollers said. “We have a lot of fun and so does the audience.”
