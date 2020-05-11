SWEENY — Agatha Sanchez lost her trailer home and most all of her belongings to a fire last July. Her Bibles remained intact, and when she opened one up, she was in the book of Job.
“I remember … I said, ‘So you know, God’s telling me right now, He’s bringing me back,’” Sanchez said. “And he did.”
Ten months after the loss, Sanchez has a new house to move into, and while it’s still a work in progress, getting it ready to live in has been a community effort.
A fundraiser organized for Sanchez and her family after the fire raised more than $18,000, and that money went to purchase the new house after friends Jerry and Sheri Van Avery found it on Facebook Marketplace.
After looking at trailer homes from Sweeny to Conroe and back, Sheri Van Avery had just about given up hope of finding anything suitable for Sanchez, she said.
“This one came up in Matagorda,” Jerry Van Avery said. “I called Agatha and said, ‘We need to look at this and we need to look at it now.’ We got together that afternoon and went right over.”
The house was moved in more than one piece from Matagorda to Sweeny in March and has been undergoing improvements since then, Sanchez said. She’s been pulling down old ceiling tiles, while Kotrla Electrical Services is donating labor to do electrical work.
“I didn’t want to just come in here and just kind of inspect and say, ‘Yes, it’s good,’ and then lo and behold, something else happens and we’re back in the same boat,” said Bob Kotrla, owner of Kotrla Electrical Services.
Fire marshals determined and electrical problem causes Sanchez’s house fire last summer, she said.
“It didn’t take long,” she said. “I just know there were a lot of fire departments here. When it happened, it went. It went. And I’m grateful that we weren’t home.”
Given what happened, “I said it’s gonna be easier and safer for all of us just to take the wires out, rewire it and go from there,” Kotrla said.
While the house is being worked on, Sanchez and her granddaughter are staying in a home provided by Sweeny’s First United Methodist Church, she said. Her daughter is no longer living with them, she said.
For Sanchez, who is not used to being on the receiving end of blessings, it’s been overwhelming to see the community come together to help her, she said.
“It’s overwhelming to see the community and a lot of the churches that I work with for the Thanksgiving Feast, you know, pulling,” she said.
With so many people involved — without involving Sanchez in their plans to help out — it’s impossible for her to know and to thank everybody, she said.
One of those people who stepped up to help is Sweeny ISD Superintendent Tory Hill, who has partnered with Sanchez for community outreach, particularly with the city's annual Thanksgiving Feast.
Sanchez was one of the first people he met when he arrived in the community three years ago, and within a month of his joining Sweeny ISD, the school board president told him the district needed to partner with Sanchez to host the Thanksgiving Feast, he said.
“When I think of Agatha, I think of the phrase, ‘It’s better to give than receive,’” Hill said. “She is a person that always gives. So when this event happened, we knew that it was our obligation to support her throughout this whole endeavor because she has given so much to so many.”
One thing Sanchez has learned about herself as she recovers from the fire is she can give so easily, but receiving blessings is hard, she said.
“Agatha’s always doing for others in the community and has for years,” Sheri Van Avery said. “It’s hard for her to be on the receiving end. We just have to keep telling her to deal with it.”
They’re blessed to be in Brazoria County, Sheri Van Avery said.
“I think we’re very blessed to be in Brazoria County,” Sheri Van Avery said. “We’ve been involved with several different organizations and this county is … very supportive, very service-minded. It’s a joy to live here. Especially in Sweeny.”
