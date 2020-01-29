CLUTE
A student found with an unloaded gun at Corsicana High School on Tuesday might have spurred a rumor about an active shooter at Clute Intermediate School, Brazosport ISD officials said.
Though the rumor was confirmed to be false, parents said they experienced heartache and prayed constantly while waiting to hear if their children were OK.
“My heart was racing, praying for everybody to be safe,” Aaron Robles said. He rushed to the school from Angleton when he heard the rumor about the school two of his children attend, he said.
The situation began when a mother called the principal and said her daughter, who does not attend the school or live in the community, saw a report of an active shooter at Clute Intermediate School on social media, Superintendent Danny Massey said.
“We always take every threat seriously and our student safety will always be top priority,” Massey said.
In the school’s communication with Clute Police Department, Brazosport ISD Police Department experienced a “translation” error and initiated the lockdown protocol, Massey said.
Brazosport ISD Police Department responded to the call shortly after 1 p.m. Tuesday, Chief Wade Nichols said.
Out of an “abundance of caution,” police evacuated and swept each room of the school, which serves fifth through eighth grades. Nearby Brazoswood High School and T.W. Ogg Elementary School were placed on lockouts, Massey said.
“There was never an active shooter,” Massey said. “Nobody was ever in danger.”
There were no weapons, shooters or injuries discovered, he said.
Before the district could announce its findings, rumors circled on social media causing several parents and family members to rush to the streets surrounding the school.
As parents stood watching the scene in the rain, ambulances blocked Main Street, officers stood in the street and in front of school exits with assault rifles across their chests and confusion spread through the crowd.
The threat turned out to be a fictitious rumor and is still being investigated, Nichols said.
Parents were allowed to reunite with their children shortly after being briefed on the events that led to the evacuation, with authorities assuring them everyone was safe.
“My granddaughter texted her mother saying they were hiding under their desks and they were told not to move,” Diane Hamilton said. “I came here right away.”
Living just down the road from the school, parent Crystal Buford said she immediately drove to the scene upon getting a text from her niece at the high school. Her 13-year-old daughter eventually texted her to confirm she was OK, she said.
“She just told me that she was OK and that they had a real lockdown,” Buford said.
Addressing confused parents inside the Temple Baptist Church, across the street from the school, Nichols said the school prepares for moments just like this one.
“Your students are my number one priority and we had their safety in mind when we responded,” Nichols said.
Students were ushered to the Temple Baptist Church, where church secretary Tricia Rickaway said they received a phone call to open the building as soon as possible.
“Clute PD just said to open up the church and so (a fellow church worker) came down,” Rickaway said. “I was just so impressed with the response from everybody.”
Inside the church, students sat with educators who reassured them they wouldn’t let anything bad happen to them, Rickaway said.
Resources will be available to students on campus if needed, Massey said.
