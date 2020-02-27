More than 4,000 homes in communities across central Brazoria County spent Wednesday evening in the dark — and some without heat — after an equipment failure left the without electricity.
Angleton, Brazoria, West Columbia, Sweeny and other nearby locations were affected by the outage that started Wednesday afternoon, Texas-New Mexico Power spokesman Eric Paul. A piece equipment broken on a cross arm on the transmission line caused the outage, he said.
A cross arm is an engineered piece of wood or composite equipment that is mounted on a utility pole in order to hold up power lines or other electrical equipment. High wind speeds could be responsible, Paul said, with gusts in excess of 30 mph reported in the county at the time the outage occurred.
“We know it’s chilly and our guys are going to get everyone back on as soon as they can within safety parameters,” Paul said.
Estimates power would be back on by about 7 p.m. were revised to 10 p.m. when that hour passed. By 9:30 p.m., the utility had electricity restored to affected customers.
The large-scale outage affected residents, businesses and local agencies. West Columbia’s H-E-B closed because of lack of power and would remain shut until power returned, employees said.
Precinct 4 Constable James Brawner closed his administrative offices, but the patrol staff and civil warrants divisions were still working, he said.
The company works as fast as possibly but has to prioritize safety, Paul said.
