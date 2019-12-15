FREEPORT
Skymark Development asks city to form MUD
Freeport city leaders will discuss and possibly approve a request from Skymark Development to create Freeport Municipal Utility District No. 1 during its meeting at 6 p.m. Monday in council chambers at the Freeport Police Department, 430 N. Brazosport Blvd.
The agenda packet does not specify for which property Skymark and its affiliates plan to include in the district. Creation of the district would be contingent on the developer and city negotiating terms of the relationship between Freeport and the district, according to the proposed resolution.
Council also will take up a proposal to extend the industrial agreement between Dow Chemical Co., BASF and Brock Stratton Ridge and the cities of Lake Jackson, Freeport and Clute until Dec. 1, 2034. It currently is set to expire in 2026.
None of the provisions of the agreement would change if it is extended.
Clute already has approved the extension and Lake Jackson is expected to consider it during its meeting Monday, according to briefing information from Freeport City Manager Tim Kelty.
The charter review commission is scheduled to deliver its recommended amendments to council, which will determine whether any or all of the proposed changes will be put on the ballot for voter approval.
A full agenda is available on the city website, freeport.tx.us, and at City Hall, 200 W. Second St.
