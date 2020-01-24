ANGLETON — After nine years in the position, former Freeport city manager Jeff Pynes said he moved too fast and crossed a line, landing him in the position to take full responsibility for his first-degree felony theft by a public servant charge.
“I’ve ruined my reputation … I wish I would’ve left Freeport proud of what I’ve accomplished,” Pynes said during his two hours on the witness stand Thursday.
Both sides rested their cases Thursday, so Brazoria County District Judge Terri Holder could sentence Pynes to up to 99 years in jail after closing arguments today, unless she needs more time to review evidence. Pynes is also eligible for probation.
“I pled guilty,” Pynes said. “I know what I did wrong.”
When asked by defense attorney Aimee Bolletino, Pynes agreed his pleas of guilty and no contest to the three different types of theft outlined in his indictment are the same as admitting guilt.
The former city manager was arrested June 22, 2018, on an aggregated theft of more than $230,000 and posted a $45,000 bond the next day, online records show.
Freeport officials and Pynes agreed on a “mutual termination” in November 2017. He had been the city manager since October 2008 and the city’s police chief for more than two years before that.
Pynes had kickback schemes with two business partners that involved sending city money to them and having them wire it back to Pynes, prosecutors say. He also had businesses write checks of $50,000 and $70,000 to the city for services, then diverted the money to the Freeport Historical Museum Foundation fund he controlled, according to the prosecution.
Pynes also gave himself a salary adjustment for retroactive pay that was not approved by former mayors Norma Garcia or Troy Brimage, prosecutors said.
On the stand Thursday morning, Garcia confirmed council never approved that salary adjustment and her signature stamp was used on numerous checks without her permission.
But Pynes was her friend and did many good things for the city, Garcia said. They saw and helped each other through health problems, including Garcia’s stroke and Pynes’ heart attack, she said.
“It was heartbreaking,” to learn about his guilt admission for theft, she said. “He did a lot of good for the City of Freeport. I think he just got frustrated at the end because people were so negative to everything that we did.”
Pynes’ defense presented a picture slideshow of some of that good. They spoke in detail about the programs Pynes helped initiate in the city, including the dinosaur exhibit at the museum, Pixie’s Place next door to it, Thanksgiving Superfeast and the Cinderella program to give low-income girls prom dresses.
Former Freeport assistant city manager Gilbert Arispe recalled these events fondly.
“If you needed something from him, he wouldn’t hesitate to do it for you,” Arispe said.
In contrast to other employee witnesses, Arispe said Pynes frequently joked around.
“It kept it light … so you could deal with the other things that maybe weren’t so good,” Arispe said.
While another employee testified Pynes once whistled, patted his leg and called Arispe like a dog, Arispe said that definitely could have happened, but it would have been a joke between them.
Pynes admitted it’s possible he said improvements to the city were like putting lipstick on a pig, as his former administrative secretary LeAnn Strahan said.
“It was a tough job, it was a tough deal,” Pynes said. “And we would say things amongst each other to joke.”
He was planning to transfer to the business sector and did not leave the city in the way he hoped, he said.
“It’s my responsibility. I got too close to the line and I crossed the line,” Pynes said tearfully. “I let too many of my coworkers down, the city down, folks in this room.”
He wants to apologize for his actions to the city, the people in court Thursday, the people who supported him and the youth and people he’s supposed to be a better example for, he said.
He began liquidating his assets, including some condos, in case of restitution, Pynes said.
“I accept 100 percent responsibility,” Pynes said.
The proceedings are scheduled to resume at 10 a.m. today in the 149th District courtroom at the Brazoria County Courthouse.
A Crook, by any other name, is still a Crook! Con Men pretend to be the nicest people, in the World! They are usually not sorry for what they did, they are sorry they got caught!
" I got to close to the line and crossed the line" , I would like to know where he thought the line was. He is acting like if I had stopped at $200,000 I could have pulled it off. Is that his line? This is an ex police chief, he knew what he was doing was illegal. This is almost a quarter of a million dollars of tax payer money, a slap on the hand is not enough.
