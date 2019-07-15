The arrest of two prominent Texans at Anahuac raised the ire of already angry Texans, leading to a serious confrontation in the early summer of 1832.
Those whose arrests the fort’s commandant, Juan Davis Bradburn, had ordered were William H. Wharton and Patrick C. Jack, both lawyers and leaders of the rebellious colonists.
Bradburn had been warned the men, who were attempting to reclaim three slaves to whom he had given asylum, were leading efforts to promote Texas’ independence from Mexico.
Learning his brother was being held, a rescue party was quickly organized by William H. Jack, a Brazoria County planter and also a lawyer.
In the confrontation that followed, Mexican authorities managed to explain that in accordance with Mexican law, they could not release their prisoners, and the Brazoria contingent left.
Immediately thereafter, the Mexicans realized some of their horses were missing. Surmising the would-be rescuers were responsible, they pursued the men, arresting several of them.
This set off an even more serious brouhaha.
Bradburn reportedly ordered his men to tie Travis and Jack to the ground, telling the other Texans that unless they backed off, he would have the two prisoners shot.
An armed battle ensued, with the Mexican soldiers finally retreating. At about this time, when full rebellion by the Texans loomed as a distinct possibility, James Walker Fannin arrived in Velasco.
After a short stay there, Fannin, his wife, Minerva, and their two daughters moved into a small house near the one occupied by Joseph Mims and his family on a land grant located primarily between the Brazos and San Bernard rivers.
Fannin’s reputation as a slave trader was apparently well known among the Texans. References to his ties with that occupation are included in several letters during that period.
Two other area residents, Monroe Edwards and Sterling McNeill, were also known to have actively engaged in the trade.
Immediately prior to the outbreak of warfare in the Texas Revolution, Mexican authorities appear to have made few inroads toward abolishing slavery in Texas.
While legally forbidden, slavery was a fact of life among the colonists. Authorities had traditionally turned an extremely near-sighted, if not totally blind eye to the situation.
Fannin, himself, had referred in letters to his “last voyage from the island of Cuba (with 152)” slaves, not only mentioning this trip, but indicating it was not his first venture of this sort.
In a ground-breaking study of “The African Slave Trade in Texas,” published in the Quarterly of the Texas State Historical Association in 1902, Eugene C. Barker noted Fannin had clearly admitted to owning a number of slaves.
This occurred during the siege of San Antonio, when he empowered the Convention at San Felipe to sell or otherwise dispose of all his property in Texas, including 36 Negroes located in the Caney Creek/Brazos River area, in order to pay for the purchase of war materials.
Barker explains slave trading apparently gained steam during the Texas Revolution, mentioning a letter dated March 2, 1836, from William S. Fisher, collector for the port of Velasco, to Provisional Governor Henry Smith.
It states the blacks from a ship named the Shenandoah had already been unloaded before that ship was stopped by Mexican authorities. The Africans known to have been aboard were later found.
Fisher reported he had obtained a bond for the value of 171 of the Africans who had been apprehended.
He had turned them over to Monroe Edwards, the man who owned the Chenango Plantation north of present-day Angleton, who claimed to be their owner, with the Mexican government to determine the Africans’ eventual fate.
Later in March 1836, Republic of Texas leaders prohibited slave trading in their draft of the country’s first constitution. That document expressly prohibited the “importation or admission of Africans or negroes” into the Republic, except from the United States, considering this to be piracy.
Of course, most supposed “indentured servants,” whose owners claimed were earning their freedom after a specified time, were actually slaves.
The Texans considered slavery essential to their livelihood. They needed more “hands” than were available from themselves and their children to reap the opportunities offered by cultivating more land.
“Hired help” was simply not available. If a man lived in Texas and was willing to farm, he could obtain — or at least use — land for his operations, reaping the benefits for himself rather than an employer.
This meant any planter who could scrape up the funds to add to the number of his field workers did so. He was apt to view such additions much as today’s farmers consider the addition of another piece of equipment.
Fannin certainly wasn’t the first slave trader to operate in Texas. Many newcomers working in local fields could be distinguished by their limited ability to speak English, as well as their tribal markings.
Next week: Fannin joins the fight for Texas’s independence.
