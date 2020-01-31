BRAZORIA — Brazoria City Council finally ended the city’s billboard saga by agreeing that it will stay under certain conditions.
It started in August when City Manager Olan Massingill, then a recent hire, approved a permit for a billboard. At the time, he didn’t know a city ordinance forbade them, and what followed was a flurry of emergency meetings and clashes with contractors who refused to stop work.
On Tuesday, the council met with Brett Gilbreath, owner of Gilbreath Outdoor, to decide once and for all the billboard’s fate.
“A couple of weeks ago we had the variance request pending with a request to complete Mr. Gilbreath’s billboard,” Attorney Chris Rothfelder said. “You’ll remember … we abated, stayed the consideration of the variance request so that I could work with the city’s attorney, Mr. Stevenson, to come up with some sort of options that might help us to work together.”
Rothfelder and City Attorney Charlie Stevenson worked out a compromise. Gilbreath offered the city 12 months of non-continuous use of the billboard when it’s not under contract. This means the city could use the billboard for free advertising when it’s not in use by a paying customer. The council seemed pleased with this suggestion, but a few members had questions. Mayor Roger Shugart wanted to know if contractor Advertising Higher would return to finish the sign.
“I would like to finish it up (with them). I mean, I’m still under contract with them. They still owe me the rest of the work to be done,” Gilbreath said. “I know there’s hard feelings there, but we’re so close.”
The council accepted this, but warned that some of Advertising Higher’s employees have unaddressed citations in the city. Shugart asked Gilbreath to suggest they act a little better during their time in Brazoria and take care of their business.
“There’s two of them that are probably gonna get arrested,” Councilman Gary Kersh said. “You might want to speak to them.”
A concerned citizen took a moment to ask the councilmembers how they planned to stop the situation from happening again. Councilwoman Gail Losdon said they have changed the procedure for approving permits to prevent any similar accidents.
“If it does happen again with this city manager, he probably won’t have a job,” Kersh said, though he expressed sympathy for the mix-up by a new employee. “I’m not trying to cover up for him, he made a mistake. We punished for it, he’s on probation. We changed it so it won’t happen again.”
Shugart also discussed the possibility of hanging a banner from the bottom of the billboard, but Gilbreath said recent changes to state law make off-premise signs like that illegal. Instead, he suggested making a vinyl panel for festivals in Brazoria. Gilbreath’s company would be responsible for preparing and installing it, but the city would shoulder the cost of making the panel, roughly $600.
“So probably we can get the first one free, is what you’re saying?” Kersh asked, to general laughter.
“If it means a deal, yes sir,” Gilbreath replied.
In the end, he and the council settled the matter amicably, with jokes and smiles all around. The council officially passed a variance granting Gilbreath the right to finish and maintain his billboard as long as the city can use one of the lower faces of the billboard when it is not occupied by a paid advertiser. The city will be responsible for all production charges except for the first sign.
