CLUTE — As smoke rose from a collection of pits, the scent of brisket was heavy in the air and residents who came out to the Great Texas Mosquito Festival enjoyed more than just some good food, with loads of activities to offer relief from the heat.
The annual, late-July celebration has garnered national recognition and attracts crowds of visitors from all over the country with a variety of activities, and Saturday was no different.
Events at Clute Municipal Park included the Mosquito Chase 5K Run, BASF Kids Run, Doubles Washer-Pitching Tournament and Doubles Cornhole Contest, as well as a barbecue and fajita cook-off. Live music headlined by country musician Jerrod Niemann capped the event Saturday night.
Garrett Ehler, who came down from Magnolia, decided to participate in the annual event with his cooking team because of the Mosquito Festival’s reputation, he said.
“We have been talking about it for a while,” he said. “It is a lot of fun.”
While it’s a cooking competition, there is no hostility between the teams, Ehler said.
“Last night, we were all just hanging out, drinking beer, working together,” he said. “While it’s a competition, I think everybody enjoys the camaraderie. It makes it fun.”
He also was appreciative of the weather, Ehler said.
“Actually the weather has been great,” he said. “It’s hot but it’s not as hot as it could be.”
Lone Star Cookers has participated in the festival for more than 10 years because of the small-town vibes, team member Cindy Morgan said.
“There’s not a lot of drama out here,” she said. “The committee people are really friendly. It’s a lot different than the fair.”
She came out to watch all the festivities and cheer on her husband, who was playing in the washer tournament, resident Brandi Mitchamore said.
“Residents like to play washers, it’s a Texas thing,” she said. “We came out this morning for the kids run. It’s a way to get people involved. I actually see some families playing, so it is a way to get family involved and just have a good day.”
Another draw is the Mosquito Festival’s vibe is similar to the rodeo but far less crazy and packed, Mitchamore said.
“It is smaller, more family-oriented,” she said. “It is more small-town.”
She was drawn to checking out the festival because of musical acts such as Skid Row, which headlined Friday night’s live music line-up, resident Stacy Cantrell said.
“I’m a metal head,” she said. “Have you ever met a lot of metal heads? They are some of the nicest people.”
She took her children with her and it was an opportunity to get them out of the house and outside during the summer, Cantrell said.
“That is the main important thing,” she said. “If I got my teenagers off the game system and out here yesterday, I think I did good for the year.”
