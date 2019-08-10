Russell Burnett Jr. of Lake Jackson authored the guest column that appears on the Opinions page in Friday’s edition of The Facts. The column did not include the author’s full name.
An information box accompanying the story on Judge Greg Hill’s resignation on Friday’s front page misstated the seat county commissioners have to fill. Hill resigned from County Court-at-Law No. 1 and Probate.
