LeFave benefit today
An event benefiting the LeFave Family is slated for 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. today at Clute Municipal Park, 100 Parkview Drive, Clute.
Daniel LeFave, a former Bess Brannen Elementary assistant principal, was diagnosed 15 months ago with glioblastoma, a type of cancer that forms in the brain. He is now using an Optune device, which works to stop the cancer from returning by hitting the cells with a low-intensity electrical field tuned to between microwave and ultrasound frequencies.
The event will have barbecue plates for $10, live and silent auctions, face painting, kids Halloween costume contest and more. Email teamlefave@gmail.com for information.
Early voting exceeds 4,000
More than 4,000 people have already cast their ballots for the Nov. 5 election in Brazoria County, according to online numbers.
Since early voting began Monday, 3,928 people cast their ballot in person and another 366 mailed in a vote through Friday, according to the Brazoria County Elections Division.
The election is centered around 10 constitutional amendments, including one that would ban a state income tax by constitutional mandate and another that would create a fund specifically for flood relief and mitigation. Voters in Angleton ISD are being asked to approve a $90 million bond program and Columbia-Brazoria ISD voters have an $11.5 million bond issue on the ballot.
Early voting continues through Friday.
Angleton, veterinarian agree to partnership
After improving its policies and facilities over the last year, City Council this week approved a partnership between veterinarian Dr. Rachel Becker and the Angleton Animal Services Adoption Center for low-cost animal care.
“With significantly reduced fees for services, this gives us opportunities to have a vet, accessible, in house,” Angleton Police Chief Aaron Ausmus said.
The animal shelter will work with Becker to offer the community low-cost spay and neuter clinics throughout the year, Ausmus said.
The step is a positive move in reducing unwanted reproduction of animals, Ausmus said.
Harvey recovery event today
The Hurricane Harvey Resource Fair will happen between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. today at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, 6502 CR 48 in Manvel.
Disaster relief organizations will be there to help educate the public about varying programs available to those still affected by Hurricane Harvey.
Interested residents can register for the informational session with the church at 10 a.m., a flyer for the event states.
