RICHWOOD — Richard Miley’s trailer contains more than the tools he needs to run his business. The mobile power-washing service is his sole means of support and what allows him to continue calling Richwood home.
Without it, he would have to move back to Florida and start over again, he said.
That’s why he was anxious to repay the Richwood Police Department for recovering the trailer and most of its contents after it went missing from his driveway the day shortly after Christmas.
The department did not expect to receive anything in return for finding the trailer, as repayment is not a common occurrence, said Richwood Police Detective Jarrett Skelton, who worked the case.
“After we recovered the trailer, he asked if it was possible to repay us for the work by doing some power-washing for the city, possibly the department building,” Skelton said. “After getting back with him, we asked if he would instead be willing to clean the city park, since they will have a community event there in July.”
Miley agreed and went to work cleaning Richwood Municipal Park. He had it finished by Wednesday.
After seeing the park cleaned up, Skelton said Miley did good work and was glad to see all the grime gone.
Miley was moved by the police department’s selfless gesture.
“I thought it was awesome that instead of getting their own building cleaned, what they always see and need to look professional, the police department wanted the park cleaned, where the community will be,” Miley said.
Investigators moved quickly to find the All Seasons Power-Wash trailer after he reported it stolen, Miley said. He had started the business just six months earlier, and the loss of the trailer would mean the end of the All-Star Power Wash, he said.
“They talked to everyone,” Miley said.
Soon, with help from neighboring police departments, officers found the trailer at a tire shop in Clute. The quick recovery almost moved Miley to tears.
“I don’t even know how to put it into words,” he said.
Rafael Anaya of Clute for theft of property.
Miley hopes his actions bring awareness to the positive influence the police are making in the community, and that others are impacted to also be grateful for their officers.
Rafael Anaya of Clute is charged with theft of property in the case.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.