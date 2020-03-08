Marriages filed with the Brazoria County Clerk’s Office from Feb. 18 to March 6:
Nicholas Brian Koplaski and Renee Marie Santagata, Feb. 18
Rosales Georgina Bravo and Gonzalez Carlos Estrada, Feb. 18
Tamika Lashon Reed and Craig Vincent Riggins, Feb. 19
David Edward Powell Jr. and Christina Sue Buckley, Feb. 20
Arthur Lee Taylor and Sherita Bell, Feb. 20
Jesse Aluiso and Jamie Lynn Mendoza, Feb. 20
Daniel Cortez and Vilma Solorzano, Feb. 20
Henry Joe Schlitzkus Jr. and Diana Isaac Miller, Feb. 20
Terrell Andre Freeman and Traci Fern Nealey, Feb. 20
Gregory Patterson and Sara Lynn Price, Feb. 22
Timothy Demetrius Ard II and Idara Olubunmi Ukpanah, Feb. 23
Kenneth Oguejiofor and Courtney Symone Alexander, Feb. 24
Reynaldo Uresti and Vallejo Mario Guadalupe Villarreal, Feb. 24
Jordan Cole Hessler and Noelle C. Gentile, Feb. 25
Dubon Percy Aristoteles D’Vicente and Patricia Maritza Zepeda Lopez, Feb. 28
Jose Alfredo Leyva Serrato and Rosa Britania De La Cruz, Feb. 25
Brazoria County births from Feb. 17 to Feb 25:
Raegan Elizabeth Griggs, Feb. 17
Kase Thomas Johnson, Feb. 18
Ivy Jo Wurz, Feb. 18
Ezra Rey Saenz, Feb. 19
Zachary Earl Berkefelt, Feb. 19
David Eliud Garza, Feb. 23
Ian Santiago Radilla, Feb. 23
Shelby Sue Patterson, Feb. 23
Gracelyn Joe Jenks, Feb. 24
Darian Xavier Moreno, Feb. 24
Flores Edgar Carreno Jr., Feb. 25
Building permits issued in February by the city of Lake Jackson.
NEW RESIDENTIALS
Robert E. Ballard; 211 Dahlia; $274,748 estimated value; permit #103.
Aplin Homes Inc.; 61 Dove Tree Court; $306,786 estimated value; permit #137.
Brazosport Creekside LLC; 108 Creekside Lane; $482,051 estimated value; permit #147.
Michael F. Warner; 59 Bluebonnet Court; $203,263 estimated value; permit #178.
Donna Lawrence; 58 Bluebonnet Court; $203, 263 estimated value; permit #179.
RESIDENTIAL REMODEL
Kevin and Heather Davis; 124 Dewberry; $63,500 estimated value, permit #131.
Morgan J. Ford; 211 Arrowhead Drive, $22,270 estimated value; permit #139.
Bonnie Walker; 854 Magnolia; $9,552 estimated value; permit #152.
Brian and Kristi Belluomini; 93 Poppy Street; $28,980 estimated value; permit #183.
Michael E. and Denise Valdez; 305 Poppy Street; $51,100 estimated value; permit #203.
Sandra Copus; 56 Oleander Court; $3,000 estimated value; permit #207.
Francine Qiunlan Falcon; 518 Magnolia; $2,200 estimated value; permit #243.
Markham Family Trust; 59 Avocado Court, $3,600 estimated value; permit #274.
Alejandro Marquez; 116 Carnation; $2,500 estimated value; permit #281.
George W. Beaman Jr.; 123 Poinciana; $7,200 estimated value; permit #291.
COMMERCIAL REMODEL
The Armagh Group Limited-Lake Jackson; 204 Parking Way; $475,000 estimated value; permit #34.
Canam Lake Jackson LLC-The Reserve; 202 FM 2004; $175,000 estimated value; permit #107.
Endana Oak Drive — Fort Bend Rheumatology; 208 Oak Drive S.; $35,000 estimated value; permit #114.
DCM Lake Jackson Property LLC-Lake Jackson; 504 E. Highway 332; $415,131 estimated value; permit #115.
Lake Jackson Shopping Center; 117 W. Highway 332; $80,000 estimated value; permit #116.
Cha Inc-Cha Inc; 1 West Way Court; $47,269 estimated value; permit #140.
Sylvan Learning Center; 439 This Way; $100 estimated value; permit #290.
The Armagh Group Limited-Ertell; 135 Oyster Creek Drive; $100 estimated value; permit #292.
ALVIN
Bob & Betty Nelson Elementary, 14400 CR 185, Feb. 5, routine, 100.
Quick E Mart, 19976 Highway 35, Feb. 5, routine, 92.
Taqueria 99, 23027 CR 143, Feb. 25, routine 100.
Culinart, Inc. at Ascend Performance, 6501 FM 2917, Feb. 26, routine, 100.
ANGLETON
Serenity Light Recovery, 1820 CR 36 E., Feb. 27, routine, 100.
BRAZORIA
The Little Store LLC, 17714 CR 463, Feb. 10, routine, 95.
The Little Store LLC, 17714, Feb. 13, violations follow-up, 100.
Red Top, 20714 Highway 36 N., Feb. 24, routine, 87.
Barrow Elementary, 112 Gaines St., Feb. 25, routine, 100.
Wild Peach Elementary, 3311 CR 353, Feb. 25, routine, 100.
Brazoria Head Start, 120 W. Pleasant St., Feb. 27, routine, 95.
LAKE JACKSON
Bunz of Meat Mobile Unit, 302 Buffalo Trail, Feb. 25, routine, 100.
MANVEL
Honore’s Cajun Cafe Mobile, 19430 Morris, Feb. 4, routine, 97.
Big Horn BBQ, 20211 Highway 6, Feb. 13, routine, 98.
Honore’s Cajun Cafe, 19430 Highway 6 Suite B, Feb. 13, routine, 89.
The Burger Barn, 19405 Highway 6, Feb. 13, routine, 100.
Honore’s Cajun Cafe Mobile, 19430 Morris, Feb. 19, violations follow-up, 100.
Honore’s Cajun Cafe, 19430 Highway 6 Suite B, Feb. 24, violations follow-up, 100.
OLD OCEAN
Center, 8189 FM 524, Feb. 11, violations follow-up, 100.
OYSTER CREEK
Dollar General Store #20115, 2706 FM 523, Feb. 6, routine, 100.
Paradise Donuts, 2214 FM 523, Feb. 11, routine, 99.
Niko’s Corner, 2902 FM 523, Feb. 18, routine, 79.
PEARLAND
King Nails, 10416 Broadway St., Feb. 5, violations follow-up, 100.
Silvercrest Elementary, 3003 Southwyck Parkway, Feb. 6, routine, 100.
Marquee Nailbar, Feb. 12, routine, 99.
The Simple Greek, 10621 Broadway St. Suite 109, Feb. 12, routine, 94.
La Casita Mexican Restaurant, 18043-2 CR 127, Feb. 21, routine, 97.
Chuper Amigos Taqueria, 13002 Mykawa, Feb. 26, routine, 100.
Moaz LLC, 2221 CR 129, Feb. 27, routine, 100.
ROSHARON
Greak Smokehouse #2, 16014 Patterson Lane, Feb. 27, routine, 100.
SURFSIDE BEACH
Dorado’s Dive Club, 135 Shark Lane, Feb. 7, routine, 82.
Kitty’s Purple Cow, 323 Ocean Ave., Feb. 12, routine, 98.
The Jetty Shack, 412 Parkview, Feb. 12, routine, 90.
SWEENY
Dark Roast Co., 119 N. Main St., Feb. 3, routine, 100.
LSSS Upbrining Headstart & EHS, 601 N. Sycamore St., Feb. 3, permit final, 100.
Shelby’s Seafood, 7847 FM 1459, Feb. 10, routine, 100.
Family Dollar Store #2541, 323 N. Main St,, Feb. 21, routine, 96.
Taco Loco, 502 N, Main St., Feb. 21, routine, 100.
Sweeny Community Hospital, 305 N. McKinney St., Feb. 27, routine, 100.
WEST COLUMBIA
Subway, 632 W. Brazos Ave., Feb. 4, violations follow-up, 95.
Subway, 632 W. Brazos Ave., Feb. 5, violations follow-up, 100.
Church’s Chicken #1493, 806 S Columbia Drive, Feb. 11, routine, 94.
LAKE JACKSON
Wendy’s, 95 Oyster Creek Drive, Feb. 1, 83, good.
CVS, 117 Oyster Creek Drive, Feb. 7, 96, excellent.
Chuck E. Cheese, 100 Highway 332 W. #1098, Feb. 7, 87, good.
Family Dollar Store #2245, 442 Plantation Drive, Feb. 7, 95, excellent.
Baskin Robbins, 121 Highway 332 W. #C, Feb. 8, 85, good.
Candy Craze #53, 100 Highway 332 W. #1038, Feb. 8, 100, excellent.
Wing Stop, 117 W. Highway 332 Suite. B, Feb. 12, app, pre-open.
Brazosport College Gator Mart, 500 College Drive, Feb. 13, 97, excellent.
Clarion, 925 E. Highway 332, Feb. 15, 77, satisfactory.
Candlewood Suites, 506 Highway 332 E., Feb. 15, 100, excellent.
Buc-ee’s #2 (Food), 101 N. FM 2004, Feb. 21, 100, excellent.
Buc-ee’s #2, (Retail), 101 N. FM 2004, Feb. 21, 97, excellent.
Dixie Food Mart, 133 N. Dixie Drive, Feb. 21, 92, excellent.
Luby’s, 125 West Way, Feb. 21, 97, excellent.
Fill Station (The), 127 S. Parking Place, Feb. 22, 93, excellent.
The Local, 120 That Way, Feb. 22, 91, excellent.
Wilderness Golf Course, 501 Highway 332. W, Feb. 22, 92, excellent.
Ice Valley Smoothies, 100 Highway 332 W. #1218, Feb. 25, 98, excellent.
Nana’s House of Treats, 100 Highway 332 W. #1480, Feb. 25, 100, excellent.
Great American Cookies/Pretzelmaker, 100 Highway 332 W. #1508, Feb. 25, 97, excellent.
AMC Theaters, 100 Highway 332 W. #1458, Feb. 26, 97, excellent.
Powerhouse Gym, 100 Highway 332 W. #1328, Feb. 26, 98, excellent.
Sevilla Pizza, 100 Highway 332 W. FC-3, Feb. 26, 94, excellent.
Subway, 100 Highway 332 W. FC-2, Feb. 26, 92, excellent.
Chick-Fil-A, 121A Highway 332 W., Feb. 27, 100, excellent.
Dairy Bar, 202 Plantation Drive, Feb. 27, 100, excellent.
Pizza Hut #312082, 120 Circle Way, Feb. 27, 94, excellent.
Smithhart’s Downtown Grill, 104 That Way, Feb. 27, 100, excellent.
Tokyo Japanese Steakhouse, 602 Highway 332 E., Feb. 29, 80, good.
Urban Air, 100 Highway 332 W. #1432, Feb. 29, 99, excellent.
