ANGLETON — As the Texas economy continues its gradual reopening, State Sen. Larry Taylor expects the state to enter into Phase 2 as planned, he said at an Angleton Chamber of Commerce virtual luncheon.
“We hope to move into Phase 2 and I think the numbers are looking very positive that we will move into Phase 2 May 18,” Taylor said.
At the time of the Wednesday luncheon, 42,403 cases were reported positive. Of that, more than 17,000 remain active, according to the Texas Department of Health and Human Services data.
“I think Texas if you watch the national news, we are doing well compared to our other states,” Taylor said. “We have the benefits and distance and are responding well.”
Not every resident will be pleased by the likely outcome, but Abbott and his task force have received the best medical and economic advice available, he said.
“This is one of these situations where you aren’t going make everyone happy,” Taylor said. “We have some that think we should be shut down through the last case and some are asking why we even shut down.”
Testing will increase as businesses begin to open their doors, Taylor said.
“We are now testing at 15 to 20,000 people a day with the goal of being at 30,000 with rapid turnaround,” Taylor said. “We are going to have a lot of testing while this opening is going on. I think this is being done really responsible.”
Taylor also rained praised and thanked the school districts across the state.
“It’s just been amazing efforts,” Taylor said. “I think we will not just come back but come back better in terms of education. I see some silver linings in this.”
Considering the economic downturn, Taylor drew similarities to the 2008 recession as an omen for an eventual hit in the education budget.
“We had the economic collapse of 2008 and the federal government came out with their stimulus package and state was OK through 2009,” Taylor said. “If you remember the economy did not recover by 2011 and the stimulus money was gone and we had a $17 billion shortfall. That was the one time we had to cut public education spending probably since the depression.”
Phase 2 of Gov. Greg Abbott’s reopening plan would allow restaurants and other facilities to operate with a 50 percent capacity. The stage also would open gyms, manufacturers and office-based businesses.
The Angleton Chamber of Commerce will present another luncheon Wednesday with University of Texas Medical Branch Health representatives at the Angleton-Danbury campus. Administrator and Associate Chief Nursing Officer Beth Reimschissel and Ambulatory Director of Operation Stephanie Pharr are scheduled to speak.
