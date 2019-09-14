WEST COLUMBIA — City officials formally adopted the same tax rate as last year of 82 cents per $100 of appraised property value, during their meeting this week, Mayor Laurie Kincannon said.
While all City Council members would have liked to lower the tax rate, Kincannon said it wasn’t feasible at this time.
“We all want the tax rate to be lower, but as it is, there are projects that won’t be funded at this rate,” Kincannon said.
The mayor appointed Mayor Pro Tem Dietrich Von Beidenfeld to head a task force to study the tax rate and see where the city can be more efficient.
Before the vote to adopt the rate Monday, some members of council proposed the rate be set at 81.5 cents per $100 of appraised property value. The difference in revenue would have been minimal, however, and council ultimately decided to adopt the 82-cent rate, Kincannon said.
“Even at an 82-cent tax rate, there are still things that won’t get funded,” Kincannon said. “Hopefully we will be able to continue business as usual. We don’t want to cut anything. We want to keep quality.”
City Manager Debbie Sutherland agreed completion of several city projects might be difficult at the current adopted rate, and she said moving forward the city will adjust where areas will allow.
“As department heads reported, we have infrastructure at wastewater treatment plants that won’t be completed, rehab to ground and elevated storage tanks won’t be finished,” Sutherland said. “However, we’re going to look at the ‘have-tos’ for safety reasons.”
Von Beidenfeld said he is going to meet with Sutherland, who will be on the task force, and discuss the city’s needs.
“The task force is charged with examining our goals,” Von Beidenfeld said. “We’ve struggled to balance the city needs with awareness of the tax rate. We’ll look at job duties and roles and responsibilities. We want to do a one-, three- and five- year plan, what our rules and responsibilities are.”
The $4.89 million total 2019-20 budget is more revenue than last year, Kincannon said.
“We have a lot of projects we want to complete,” Von Beidenfeld said. “That’s where we’ll look at roles, what things do we want to go with a private sector in ... Our goals are to systematically reduce the tax burden, as I think all of council wants to do. We’re going to maximize and increase efficiency of city goals.”
