LAKE JACKSON — Kona Ice’s food truck festival will return Saturday with some familiar and new options.
“Some fan favorites, for sure,” Kona Ice of South Brazoria County Owner Jessica Dugan said.
There will be nine food trucks at MacLean Park, 93 Lake Road, on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., she said. There will also be inflatables that will allow children to jump all day for $5, Dugan said.
There will also be multiple craft vendors, she said.
“We’re expecting a pretty good turnout again this year,” Dugan said.
The unique food options from passionate cooks keep people coming back twice a year, she said. The food trucks offer different options than local restaurants, she said.
The organizers try to keep the options diverse and offer a variety, Dugan said, adding that they try to “change it up as often as possible.”
In an online statement, Lake Jackson Food Truck Fest states that the trucks coming this weekend will be Thibodeaux Cookers, Dojo Hibachi, Mingo’s Latin Kitchen Food Truck and Catering, Bayou City Eats, Moon Rooster, Pelican Wings, MAMA G’s Taco’s and more, The Melt On Wheels and Kona Ice.
Some are local favorites, like MAMA G’s, Dugan said, and others are traveling from Houston and other areas for the festival.
