LAKE JACKSON — BASF Corp. donated $1 million to Brazosport College for a mutually beneficial investment to educate and train the future workforce.
This reinforces the relationship Brazosport College has had with BASF during the college’s 50 years of existence, College President Millicent Valek said Friday at the President’s Reception at the Brazosport College corporate learning center.
“They’ve continued to reinvest and they’re long, sustainable partners,” Valek said. “The relationship just gets stronger and stronger.”
BASF’s $1 million award to the Brazosport College Foundation will be distributed over the next five years, according to a news release. The money will train and develop modern skills in the workforce, the release states, and fund updates and enhancement of the BASF Center for Process Technology for this new technology.
The technology upgrades are critical for what the college does in training employees, Valek said.
“Technology is the next generation,” Valek said. “It just makes perfect sense because this will give us the capacity to train the high-tech, high-skill workforce they need for the future.”
Chris Witte, senior vice president of BASF and Freeport Site’s general manager, said modern technology includes augmented reality, 3D training, drones and robotics.
“It’s really a wave of the future that’s here,” Witte said.
Along with sitting on the Brazosport College Education Foundation Board, Witte leads 4.0 Activities for BASF. The 4.0 Activities goes along with the fourth industrial revolution, he said.
“It’s using all the data and all the information around us to make sure we’re taking advantage of it,” Witte said.
To take advantage of these opportunities, BASF needs the workplace and workers of the future, he said.
Brazosport College will help ensure BASF is ready to use new tools, Witte said.
“We will use the center to test new ideas and apply those new ideas, so they will be on the forefront of where we are for our testing, new software classes and new products that we’re thinking about bringing to the plant,” he said. “We get a workforce that’s trained and ready to use those tools and we get to try those tools out here at the college to see where we’re going because we want to be on the cutting edge.”
BASF has invested millions of dollars for student scholarships at the college, Valek said.
It is the longest-running corporate sponsor of the Guest Concert Series at the Clarion, dating back 14 years, she said. Witte announced the donation at the President’s Reception before the concert series began Friday night.
BASF is also an inaugural sponsor of the Strive 2 Drive event that will award the third new Honda Civic to a student this spring, and supports the BASF Center for Process Technology and BCPC Welding Technologies Lab, where thousands of students pass through each year, Valek said.
Witte has always been impressed by Brazosport College and the vision it has to prepare for the future, he said.
“This is going to go toward modernizing our facilities and staying ahead of the curve, as Dr. Valek and the team always do here, looking forward to anticipate what the future industry needs are,” Witte said. “We’re here to help the community train those folks for the future.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.